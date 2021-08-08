Valorant support: What services can you get from their help platform

Whenever any company launches a product, customer support is always there to help the people using it. The case is no different for Riot Games’ Valorant, which was released last year.

Due to the issues with our code redemption process, we're granting all players the Duality player card! You should see the card appear in your inventory soon. ICYMI, take a look at the Duality cinematic and dive deeper into the lore of VALORANT: https://t.co/U07uVbAWfz — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 7, 2021

Valorant remains unmatched when it comes to maintenance. The game's developers spend countless hours pushing updates and new content to the game. Valorant receives updates every two weeks, making the game run smoothly all the time.

However, if any players face any issues with the game they can easily ask for assistance from Valorant’s support page. Starting from game errors to problems regarding transactions, Valorant support has an answer to everything.

All the services players can ask for in Valorant support

To get support regarding any Valorant issues like purchase history, error codes, account recovery or refunds, players can head over to Riot Games’ Valorant support website. Players can also get assistance with game installation, common issues with the game client and other technical help as well.

Valorant support main page (Screengrab via Riot Games)

In case, if any player faces problems that are not on their support website, there is nothing to worry about. Valorant players can submit a ticket and explain the problems they are facing. Valorant support will look into the matter and will directly get back to players.

Submit a ticket option in Valorant support page (Screengrab via Riot Games)

Players can get basic help with in-game progression, Public Beta Environment, methods on protecting game accounts, etc. in the Valorant Basics and FAQs section.

This should be fixed in every region! https://t.co/Q6d56sODEH — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 19, 2021

If anyone is facing game crashes, supported resolution, server selection or other technical problems, everything about it can be found in their Installation and Technical Help section.

Valorant marketplace can get confusing at times. The game has a Night Market, different skins at various price tiers and also an in-game currency. Everything about purchased content is on their Purchases and Earned Content section.

Valorant support stays active 24/7, so any player can get help whenever it is needed. This keeps players stress-free when they encounter any problems.

