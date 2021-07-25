Valorant PBE: How to access the shooter's test server

Valorant gave their first introduction to their Public Beta Environment or PBE, in short, last month along with their Episode 3 announcement.

Riot Games released a test build for Valorant to deal with various bugs and in-game changes before releasing it to the live server. To fix these issues, players play a huge role by giving feedback.

Valorant PBE is only available in the North American region. The reason being, most Valorant developers and other teams reside in North America. However, Riot Games plans to bring it to other regions to speed up the bug fixing process.

How to register for Valorant PBE

Riot Games have a strict schedule of releasing Valorant updates at an interval of two weeks. Without failing, push updates before deadlines, only to make sure Valorant is always well maintained.

Valorant is so well maintained that it faces the least amount of cheaters compared to other shooters games. Another reason being, the game's very own Riot Vanguard anti-cheat system.

To make the updates roll out smoother, the PBE is provided with an early build of Valorant’s next update, in which players can give their feedback or suggest game fixes.

As mentioned earlier, Valorant PBE is only available in the North American region at the moment. Players residing there can access this exclusive test build for Valorant.

To access this exclusive Valorant build, players need to register for it. However, there is no guarantee if the player will get it since the slots for Valorant PBE are very small in number.

To register, players need to head over to Valorant’s PBE Registration website. Players also need to make sure that they don't have any bans or restrictions on their main account. Lastly, they must be belonging to Valorant’s chosen eligible region for PBE.

To confirm the player’s registration, Riot Games sends an email confirming the application the plate provides. If the email does not show up in the player’s inbox, it is advisable to check their spam folder for emails.

Keep in mind that Valorant PBE will not be available all the time and will only be enabled for one weekend before every patch. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that Valorant will release PBE before releasing every other Valorant build.

