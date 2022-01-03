Valorant system requirements in 2022

Valorant provides a smooth gameplay experience with low system requirements, and this has made it easier for its playerbase to grow.

Since its release, Riot Games' first tactical shooter has gained a lot of popularity worldwide. Moreover, the introduction of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) has immensely helped in the development of its esports scene in 2021.

Valorant is well optimized and is capable of running on a variety of low-end rigs. However, players may wish to upgrade their system further if they want to have a better experience in Valorant.

System requirements for running Valorant on PC in 2022

The following are the system requirements needed to play Valorant on PC in 2022:

Minimum specifications (for 30 FPS)

Below are the minimum specifications needed to run Valorant in 2022. Players can have a decent gameplay experience with these settings when they are new to the game.

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel) / Athlon 200GE (AMD)

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel) / Athlon 200GE (AMD) GPU: Intel HD 4000 / AMD Radeon R5 200

Intel HD 4000 / AMD Radeon R5 200 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Windows: 7,8,and 10 (64-bit)

Recommended specifications (for 60 FPS)

Below are the recommended PC requirements for a standard gameplay experience. Players who would like to have a consistent 60 FPS (frames per second) can opt for these settings.

CPU: Intel i3-4150 (Intel) / Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD)

Intel i3-4150 (Intel) / Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD) GPU: Nvidia Geforce GT 730 / AMD Radeon R7 240

Nvidia Geforce GT 730 / AMD Radeon R7 240 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Windows: 7,8,and 10 (64-bit)

High-end specifications (for 144+ FPS)

Players who prefer to play competitively in Valorant will require modern hardware. Below are the high-end specifications for playing the game in 2022.

CPU: Intel i5-9400F (Intel) / Ryzen 5 2600X (AMD)

Intel i5-9400F (Intel) / Ryzen 5 2600X (AMD) GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon R7 370

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon R7 370 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Windows: 7,8,and 10 (64-bit)

If Valorant players wish to run the game on Windows 11, they will also require TMP 2.0 and UEFI Secure Boot.

Players can choose their hardware components wisely depending on their needs and the kind of experience they would like to have while playing Valorant.

