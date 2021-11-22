How much RAM does Valorant require?

Valorant, Riot Games' first tactical shooter, is currently one of the most popular FPS titles, available at low RAM requirements.

Valorant was released in June 2020, and since then, it has grown a massive player base all over the world. Currently, the game is only available on PC devices for Windows and is free to play.

However, the to play Valorant on a PC requires minimum hardware specifications and requirements, including RAM, Graphics Card, CPU, and more. The higher the hardware specifications are, the better the FPS performance of the game will be.

Full PC hardware requirements to play Valorant

Players can further upgrade their PC hardware from minimum specifications for better performance like CPU and GPU. However, 4 GB RAM (Random-access memory) is sufficient to run Valorant with high-end specifications on a PC. The FPS performance of the game entirely depends on the specifications.

Valorant requires the following specifications, ranging from minimum to high-end, to play the game on a PC, as mentioned on the official site:

Minimum specifications (for 30 FPS)

The below-given system specifications will provide 30 FPS while playing Valorant, which is suitable for beginners:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel) / Athlon 200GE (AMD)

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (Intel) / Athlon 200GE (AMD) GPU: Intel HD 4000 / AMD Radeon R5 200

Intel HD 4000 / AMD Radeon R5 200 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Windows: 7,8,and 10 (64-bit)

Recommended specifications (for 60 FPS)

One can upgrade their system to the below-given specifications to increase their frame rate to 60 FPS in Valorant to have fair gameplay:

CPU: Intel i3-4150 (Intel) / Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD)

Intel i3-4150 (Intel) / Ryzen 3 1200 (AMD) GPU: Nvidia Geforce GT 730 / AMD Radeon R7 240

Nvidia Geforce GT 730 / AMD Radeon R7 240 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Windows: 7,8,and 10 (64-bit)

High-end specifications (for 144+ FPS)

If the player is more focused on competitive play in Valorant, then they can prefer to invest more into the high-end specifications given below:

CPU: Intel i5-9400F (Intel) / Ryzen 5 2600X (AMD)

Intel i5-9400F (Intel) / Ryzen 5 2600X (AMD) GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon R7 370

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon R7 370 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Windows: 7,8,and 10 (64-bit)

Minimum requirements are sufficient for players who are just beginners. However, for those who prefer to play competitive games, upgrading the system specification to get higher frame rates while playing Valorant.

