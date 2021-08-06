Best Valorant settings for FPS and graphics boost in 2021

Within a year of its launch, Valorant has become one of the most-played competitive FPS esports.

Developed by Riot Games, Valorant put two teams of five players in a standard tactical shooter. The game has received widespread fame due to its easy-to-pick-up, hard-to-master nature, and balanced fun gameplay.

Valorant is currently available for Windows PC, with an announced mobile version coming soon. The game is quite optimized. However, tweaking the proper settings can boost the FPS or Frame-Per-Second.

Everyone’s PC is vastly different, so a player is suggested to dive into the setting and experiment to find the perfect sweet spot between visuals and framerate. That being said, here are the recommended graphical settings to maximize FPS in Valorant.

General Settings in Valorant for FPS and graphics boost

Display Mode: Fullscreen (this determines whether Valorant is running in a window, borderless window, or full-screen mode)

Resolution: depends on the monitor (A minimum of 1080p monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate is recommended for a smooth gameplay experience)

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox (This setting decides if the game will appear stretched or will be rendered with black bars in a non 16:9 aspect ratio display)

For Laptops

Limit FPS on Battery: On

On Limit FPS in Menu: On

On Limit FPS in Background: On

On Limit FPS Always: Off

Graphics Quality Settings in Valorant for FPS and graphics boost

Multi-thread Rendering: On (This setting takes advantage of multiple threads in modern-day CPUs to boost performance)

Material Quality: Mid (a balance between visual clarity and FPS. can be turned down too low to increase further performance and receive higher FPS)

Texture Quality: Mid (a balance between visual clarity and FPS. can be turned down too low to increase further performance and receive higher FPS)

Detail Quality: Mid (a balance between visual clarity and FPS. can be turned down too low to increase further performance and receive higher FPS)

UI Quality: Mid (a balance between visual clarity and FPS. can be turned down too low to increase further performance and receive higher FPS)

Vignette: Off (turning on this setting will decrease visibility and visual clarity)

Vsync: Off (turning on this setting creates input lag but can also help stabilize framerate)

Anti-Aliasing: MASS 2x (this setting prevents blurred edges)

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x (this setting affects the sharpness of oblique angles)

Improve Clarity: On (Improves in-game Clarity, however, can always be turned off to increase performance and receive higher FPS)

Experimental Sharpening: Off ((this setting can sharpen objects but will cost performance and FPS)

Bloom: Off (Enhances weapon skin visuals, but costs performance and FPS)

Distortion: Off (Decreases visibility and clarity)

Cast Shadows: On (even though this setting affects a small amount of performance, shadows can be quite useful in a match of Valorant)

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

