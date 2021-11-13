Valorant system guide: What is the minimum requirement for playing the game

Valorant is one of the hottest gaming titles known in the past decade and continues to grow in popularity in multiple regions. The game still attracts new players to the game as they tend to get curious about what makes Valorant so special.

Riot Games is mostly known for its League of Legends franchise, however, on June 2, 2021, the world was introduced to a new game that has written its legacy on the page of most popular esports games.

Since Valorant is a new shooter title, there are myths about the game asking for a lot of system resources to properly run it. But to everyone’s surprise, those misconceptions are clearly wrong.

The minimum requirements for running Valorant on PC

The most impressive thing about Valorant is how well optimized the game is for any system to run it. On Valorant’s official website, the minimum requirements are stated as below:

Minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 or Athlon 200GE

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 or Athlon 200GE RAM: 4 GB

4 GB OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Graphics unit: Intel HD 4000 or Radeon R5 200

Intel HD 4000 or Radeon R5 200 Video memory: 1 GB

The above-mentioned requirement is only capable of providing 30 frames per second on the system. However, it is always recommended to have a higher FPS on the system as it plays a crucial role in competitive games.

So, to provide an optimal Valorant experience, the recommended system requirements are as follows:

Recommended requirements

CPU: Intel i3-4150 or Ryzen 3 1200

Intel i3-4150 or Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Graphics unit: Geforce GT 730 or Radeon R7 240

Geforce GT 730 or Radeon R7 240 Video memory: 1 GB

This system is enough to give a player an average of 60 FPS, which will make the game balanced for the player altogether.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Fling some flames? Ice out your area? Get a beat-blasting Boom Buddy to roll with you? If you could have any Agent ability, which would you choose? Fling some flames? Ice out your area? Get a beat-blasting Boom Buddy to roll with you? If you could have any Agent ability, which would you choose? https://t.co/JBzedYgubb

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It’s wrong that FPS doesn’t mean much in games, as whoever gets higher frames means they have more information on the screen to work with. So, it is better to play Valorant on the recommended system to have a fair play.

Edited by R. Elahi