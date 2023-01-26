Valorant to add several much-requested features: Replay system, new server locations, and more

Riot Games is set to add plenty of new functionalities to its popular tactical shooter, Valorant, this year. The development team is planning to address many long-standing community requests, including replays, and add such features to the game soon.

Riot Games recently uploaded a 'Dev Diaries' episode that hints at a few upcoming features, including a new Team Deathmatch mode, in 2023. However, those aren't the only prospects that the team is working on, as Riot's Executive Producer and Development Team Lead, Anna Donlon, mentioned in her recent tweet.

Valorant will welcome a bunch of useful in-game features in the near future

Anna Donlon @RiotSuperCakes Hi! Wanted to share that we have much more in development than we talked about in the kick-off video. Lots of things! Things like replays and new server locations and mode updates and <insert the thing you really care about here.> 1/3

Donlon, popularly known as Riot Supercakes, revealed that the development team is working on a lot more in-game content than what was announced in the recent video. However, she didn't mention any release dates.

Anna Donlon @RiotSuperCakes We typically don’t talk about those things until we can make firmer commitments around dates or share actual details… mainly out of concern we might hype things up sooner than we should, over-promise, etc.



We typically don't talk about those things until we can make firmer commitments around dates or share actual details… mainly out of concern we might hype things up sooner than we should, over-promise, etc. But really, we should chat more. 2/3

Meanwhile, she confirmed that a replay system, new servers, and game mode updates are in development.

Anna Donlon @RiotSuperCakes To start, come by for the Lotus Reddit AMA this Friday, a look at our Agents from the team in Feb, hear from esports at VCT Brazil in March, and then more details about our new mode and other features throughout the year. ❤️

Replay system

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks Replays are coming to VALORANT. There is no set release date. It has been in development for a few months now, they are targeting this year, but again no set date. | #VALORANT

The community has been requesting a replay feature in Valorant ever since the game was launched. The system has reportedly been in development for the longest time, but for some unknown reason, has failed to appear in the FPS title yet.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks Not really sure why this is coming up now. This isn't really new but, there is a lot of tech that is required. It's been in dev for so long, that I can't really remember when I first saw it. The reason there is no date is because they don't want another gifting system situation.

Such a system will allow players to view a replay video of the gunfights they face in a match after it ends. An in-house replay system will not only eliminate the need for a third-party recording app, but will also let players analyze their mistakes and work upon their skills.

New server locations

As Donlon mentioned, Valorant will host more server locations in the future. Having a setup close to a player's location ensures a lower network ping, which delivers a higher advantage in the game.

Presently, there are 25 server locations spread across six regions: North America, LATAM, Europe, Brazil, Asia-Pacific, and Korea.

Game mode updates

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks



It is an Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills.



Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks It is an Ability-enabled team deathmatch game mode. Which players will race to be the first team to 100 kills. Currently it is called HURM. Today VALORANT officially confirmed a Team Deathmatch Mode. | #VALORANT

Currently, Valorant has six game modes, including Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Escalation, and Swiftplay. It also features a Custom mode that players can freely use to create and experience personal matches.

As per Donlon's tweet, the development team is presently working on updates to some of these existing modes. Fans can expect things to change for Deathmatch, which currently features disruptive spawn points that the community has strongly voiced against.

From the looks of it, Riot Games is paying plentiful attention to community requests in 2023. Players will see a lot of changes to the existing functionalities in Valorant and new features in the days to come.

The team will also host a Lotus Reddit AMA on January 27, 2023, where fans can ask any questions regarding the new map and share feedback.

