Valorant Episode 6 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 kicked off on April 25, 2023. This is the last phase of Episode 6, which started at the beginning of 2023. As usual, there is a lot of new content to look forward to in the current Act, including the Battlepass.
The Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass offers a fresh set of in-game cosmetics for players to earn. Here's a look at all the tiers and rewards in the Battlepass.
List of all free and premium rewards in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass
Valorant's Battlepass has a little bit of everything for everyone. Whether you are a new player who wants gun skins but doesn't want to spend an exorbitant amount on the Radiant Entertainment System bundle in the current shop rotation or a veteran looking for free player cards and cute in-game sprays, there is something for everyone.
Valorant's Battlepass costs 1,000 VP, which is approximately $10 in the US and ₹800 in India. Here are some of the highlights from this Act's Battlepass:
Free Track Highlights
- Gizem Title
- I’m Melting Spray
- Monstrocity Sheriff
- Monster Cookie Buddy
- Epilogue: Drop the Hammer Buddy
- Nice! Spray
Paid Track Highlights
- Monstrocity Vandal
- Bound Melee
- Scylla and Charybdis Card
- Peace Out Spray
- Moondash Guardian
- Bound Phantom
- Not Your Healer Spray
These rewards can be found over the course of the 50 tiers of the Pass by collecting XP.
Listed below are all the rewards that you can earn from the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass.
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Moondash Frenzy
- Hot and Spicy gun buddy
- 10x Radianite Points
- Bound player card
- Bound Classic
Free
- Skyborne Greeting player card
- Gizem player title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- Nothing to See Here spray
- Put it on My Card spray
- 10x Radianite Points
- Monstrocity player card
- Monstrocity Ares
Free
- Episode 6 Act 3 Coin gun buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Moondash Card
- Omen Remembers spray
- 10x Radianite Points
- Night Guard gun buddy
- Moondash Stinger
Free
- 10x Radianite Points
- UWU player title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Bound Judge
- Caffeine Dreams player card
- Monstrocity spray
- 10x Radianite Points
- Monstrocity Spectre
Free
- Nice! spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- Am I Clear? spray
- 10x Radianite Points
- Drop the Hammer gun buddy
- Don't Look Back spray
- Bound Phantom
Free
- Edge of Everything player card
- 10x Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Perfect Disaster spray
- 10x Radianite Points
- Bound spray
- Claw master player card
- Bound Bulldog
Free
- Monster Cookie gun buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- Nothing to Lose player card
- 10x Radianite Points
- Moondash gun buddy
- Moondash spray
- Moondash Guardian
Free
- 10x Radianite Points
- Beard Papi player title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Not Your Healer spray
- Bound gun buddy
- Best Served Cold player card
- 10x Radianite Points
- Moondash Marshal
Free
- I'm Melting spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10x Radianite Points
- Radiants Detected player card
- Already locked spray
- Whack a Squirrel spray
- Monstrocity Vandal
Free
- Mother of Pearl gun buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Peace Out spray
- Blueberry gun buddy
- Scylla and Charybdis player card
- 10x Radianite Points
- Bound melee
Free
- Monstrocity Sheriff
- Death Trap player card
Epilogue rewards
- Epilogue: Drop the Hammer gun buddy
- 10x Radianite Points
- 10x Radianite Points
- 10x Radianite Points
- Epilogue: Claw master player card
Among other interesting things in this Act are the arrival of the Premier Global Open Beta and the return of Bind to Valorant's competitive map pool.