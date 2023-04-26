Valorant Episode 6 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 kicked off on April 25, 2023. This is the last phase of Episode 6, which started at the beginning of 2023. As usual, there is a lot of new content to look forward to in the current Act, including the Battlepass.

The Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass offers a fresh set of in-game cosmetics for players to earn. Here's a look at all the tiers and rewards in the Battlepass.

List of all free and premium rewards in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass

Valorant's Battlepass has a little bit of everything for everyone. Whether you are a new player who wants gun skins but doesn't want to spend an exorbitant amount on the Radiant Entertainment System bundle in the current shop rotation or a veteran looking for free player cards and cute in-game sprays, there is something for everyone.

Valorant's Battlepass costs 1,000 VP, which is approximately $10 in the US and ₹800 in India. Here are some of the highlights from this Act's Battlepass:

Free Track Highlights

Gizem Title

I’m Melting Spray

Monstrocity Sheriff

Monster Cookie Buddy

Epilogue: Drop the Hammer Buddy

Nice! Spray

Paid Track Highlights

Monstrocity Vandal

Bound Melee

Scylla and Charybdis Card

Peace Out Spray

Moondash Guardian

Bound Phantom

Not Your Healer Spray

These rewards can be found over the course of the 50 tiers of the Pass by collecting XP.

Listed below are all the rewards that you can earn from the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Moondash Frenzy

Hot and Spicy gun buddy

10x Radianite Points

Bound player card

Bound Classic

Free

Skyborne Greeting player card

Gizem player title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Nothing to See Here spray

Put it on My Card spray

10x Radianite Points

Monstrocity player card

Monstrocity Ares

Free

Episode 6 Act 3 Coin gun buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Moondash Card

Omen Remembers spray

10x Radianite Points

Night Guard gun buddy

Moondash Stinger

Free

10x Radianite Points

UWU player title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Bound Judge

Caffeine Dreams player card

Monstrocity spray

10x Radianite Points

Monstrocity Spectre

Free

Nice! spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Am I Clear? spray

10x Radianite Points

Drop the Hammer gun buddy

Don't Look Back spray

Bound Phantom

Free

Edge of Everything player card

10x Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Perfect Disaster spray

10x Radianite Points

Bound spray

Claw master player card

Bound Bulldog

Free

Monster Cookie gun buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Nothing to Lose player card

10x Radianite Points

Moondash gun buddy

Moondash spray

Moondash Guardian

Free

10x Radianite Points

Beard Papi player title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Not Your Healer spray

Bound gun buddy

Best Served Cold player card

10x Radianite Points

Moondash Marshal

Free

I'm Melting spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10x Radianite Points

Radiants Detected player card

Already locked spray

Whack a Squirrel spray

Monstrocity Vandal

Free

Mother of Pearl gun buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Peace Out spray

Blueberry gun buddy

Scylla and Charybdis player card

10x Radianite Points

Bound melee

Free

Monstrocity Sheriff

Death Trap player card

Epilogue rewards

Epilogue: Drop the Hammer gun buddy

10x Radianite Points

10x Radianite Points

10x Radianite Points

Epilogue: Claw master player card

Among other interesting things in this Act are the arrival of the Premier Global Open Beta and the return of Bind to Valorant's competitive map pool.

