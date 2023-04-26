Create

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 26, 2023 01:00 GMT
All Battlepass tiers and rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)
All Battlepass tiers and rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 kicked off on April 25, 2023. This is the last phase of Episode 6, which started at the beginning of 2023. As usual, there is a lot of new content to look forward to in the current Act, including the Battlepass.

The Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass offers a fresh set of in-game cosmetics for players to earn. Here's a look at all the tiers and rewards in the Battlepass.

List of all free and premium rewards in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass

Do you hear some buzzing? Read about changes to Killjoy’s Nanoswarm and more in Patch Notes 6.08: ➡️: riot.com/40zmp9O https://t.co/Fv6MNTkl3w

Valorant's Battlepass has a little bit of everything for everyone. Whether you are a new player who wants gun skins but doesn't want to spend an exorbitant amount on the Radiant Entertainment System bundle in the current shop rotation or a veteran looking for free player cards and cute in-game sprays, there is something for everyone.

Valorant's Battlepass costs 1,000 VP, which is approximately $10 in the US and ₹800 in India. Here are some of the highlights from this Act's Battlepass:

Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass Playercards, Sprays, and Gunbuddys | #VALORANT https://t.co/dKZHem5taf

Free Track Highlights

  • Gizem Title
  • I’m Melting Spray
  • Monstrocity Sheriff
  • Monster Cookie Buddy
  • Epilogue: Drop the Hammer Buddy
  • Nice! Spray

Paid Track Highlights

  • Monstrocity Vandal
  • Bound Melee
  • Scylla and Charybdis Card
  • Peace Out Spray
  • Moondash Guardian
  • Bound Phantom
  • Not Your Healer Spray

These rewards can be found over the course of the 50 tiers of the Pass by collecting XP.

Listed below are all the rewards that you can earn from the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Moondash Frenzy
  • Hot and Spicy gun buddy
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Bound player card
  • Bound Classic

Free

  • Skyborne Greeting player card
  • Gizem player title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Nothing to See Here spray
  • Put it on My Card spray
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Monstrocity player card
  • Monstrocity Ares

Free

  • Episode 6 Act 3 Coin gun buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Moondash Card
  • Omen Remembers spray
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Night Guard gun buddy
  • Moondash Stinger

Free

  • 10x Radianite Points
  • UWU player title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Bound Judge
  • Caffeine Dreams player card
  • Monstrocity spray
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Monstrocity Spectre

Free

  • Nice! spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Am I Clear? spray
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Drop the Hammer gun buddy
  • Don't Look Back spray
  • Bound Phantom

Free

  • Edge of Everything player card
  • 10x Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Perfect Disaster spray
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Bound spray
  • Claw master player card
  • Bound Bulldog

Free

  • Monster Cookie gun buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Nothing to Lose player card
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Moondash gun buddy
  • Moondash spray
  • Moondash Guardian

Free

  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Beard Papi player title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Not Your Healer spray
  • Bound gun buddy
  • Best Served Cold player card
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Moondash Marshal

Free

  • I'm Melting spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Radiants Detected player card
  • Already locked spray
  • Whack a Squirrel spray
  • Monstrocity Vandal

Free

  • Mother of Pearl gun buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Peace Out spray
  • Blueberry gun buddy
  • Scylla and Charybdis player card
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Bound melee

Free

  • Monstrocity Sheriff
  • Death Trap player card

Epilogue rewards

  • Epilogue: Drop the Hammer gun buddy
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • 10x Radianite Points
  • Epilogue: Claw master player card
Get ready for day one with a run through the basics.Premier Global Open Beta launches April 25. https://t.co/Tttf7wcpDB

Among other interesting things in this Act are the arrival of the Premier Global Open Beta and the return of Bind to Valorant's competitive map pool.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...