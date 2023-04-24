Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass release date for all regions

Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant will soon conclude, and the new Act will begin immediately after that. The start of a new Act means a new Battle Pass for players to grind their way through. With the promise of this new beginning looming so close, players might wonder when they can get their hands on everything that the brand-new Battle Pass offers.

That said, this article covers all the relevant information regarding the same.

Launch timings for Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battle Pass for all regions

Riot Games follows a standardized timing system in terms of deploying patches. This means different regions will get Patch 6.08, containing the update for Episode 6 Act 3, at slightly different times ranging from April 25, 2023, if you play Valorant from North America, Brazil, or LATAM, and April 26, 2023, if you are a player from APAC or EMEA.

Here is the list of timings for when the servers will go offline for maintenance at the end of Episode 6 Act 2:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 14:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 14:00 PDT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 06:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 06:00 PDT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 20:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 20:00 PDT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 14:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 14:00 PDT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 06:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 06:00 PDT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 06:00 PDT.

Like most major patches, the servers will stay offline for approximately four hours before you can again log in to Valorant. Thereafter, you will be able to access the new Battle Pass and start working your way through its various tiers.

What will be included in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battle Pass?

The upcoming Battle Pass will include three skin collections: Bound, Monstrocity, and Moondash. These collections feature skis for most of the major weapons in the game, such as the Phantom, Vandal, Spectre, Judge, Classi, Ghost, and Melee.

The skins have been designed considering a wide spectrum of styles and esthetics, ranging from chaotic and frightening to bright and cute. The developers have also drawn on the cultural mythology and intricate lore of the different Valorant Agents to come up with the rewards in this Pass.

Besides weapons, you will also find a wide range of player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and player titles across various tiers of the Pass. While some of these will be available for free, most can only be accessed if you buy the Premium Battle Pass for 1,000 VP (~$10).

All things considered, this Battle Pass looks solid and will serve as an opportunity for players to cop skins for many weapons at a relatively low price. Other things to look forward to in Episode 6 Act 3 are the start of the Global Open Beta of Valorant's Premier game mode, the return of Bind to the competitive queue, and a new premium skin collection called Radiant Entertainment System.

