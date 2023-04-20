When does Valorant competitive queue end for Episode 6 Act 2?

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 started on March 7 or 8, 2023, depending on where in the world you play the game from. It was a relatively quiet Act in terms of changes to the in-game meta, as the arrival of Gekko did not seem to shift things around too wildly. The current Act will come to an end on April 25 or 26, 2023. This means that the end of the competitive queue for the Act is also coming to an end soon.

As is the trend, you will receive a soft reset on your rank and can expect to retain the same rank in the new Act once you play a single competitive game in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3.

Considering the schedules for different regions of the world are different when it comes to start and end times in Valorant, it can be a bit confusing for players to figure out the deadline for playing ranked games in the current Act. Don't worry, as this article has you covered on all the relevant information regarding the same.

Competitive queue for Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 will come to an end about 7 hours before maintenance

Servers will be shut down for maintenance before the new Act drops on April 25, 2023, at 6:00 PDT in the Americas, while the same will happen in Asia and Europe on April 26, 2023. The competitive queue for the Act will be shut down approximately 7 hours before the said maintenance begins.

Here is a list of timings that you need to keep in while you continue your ranked grind for the Act:

Asia Pacific : The competitive queue will come to an end on April 25, 2023, at 07:00 PST.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on April 25, 2023, at 07:00 PST. Brazil : The competitive queue will come to an end on April 25, 2023, at 23:00 PST.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on April 25, 2023, at 23:00 PST. Europe : The competitive queue will come to an end on April 25, 2023, at 13:00 PST.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on April 25, 2023, at 13:00 PST. Korea : The competitive queue will come to an end on April 25, 2023, at 07:00 PST.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on April 25, 2023, at 07:00 PST. Latin America : The competitive queue will come to an end on April 24, 2023, at 23:00 PST.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on April 24, 2023, at 23:00 PST. North America: The competitive queue will be coming to an end on April 24, 2023, at 22:00 PST.

You can check out exactly when the competitive queue for the current Act will be over in your region in the Act Rank tab under the Career menu in Valorant.

Despite not being able to play competitively once the deadline hits and until the new Act is deployed, you can use the time before the server maintenance starts to grind through the last few tiers of the Battlepass for Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant.

The new Act promises the return of Bind to the game's competitive queue as well as the start of the Global Open Beta of Valorant's brand new game mode, Premier. All things considered, the next Act should be quite an exciting experience for both casual gamers and aspiring athletes.

