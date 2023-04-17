How to register for Valorant Premier Open Beta?

After a long wait and multiple teasers, Valorant's Premier Open Beta is finally here. As promised in the last teaser for the game mode, Premier will go live around the start of Act 3 of Episode 6.

The game mode will allow players to create teams of 5-7 friends and fight to establish themselves as the top team in their skill division. Premier's Open Beta will start with pre-scheduled matches paving the way for a Playoff Tournament, awarding the best teams.

Before you get to all this, you might wonder how you must register for the Open Beta of Valorant's Premier game mode, and what the eligibility criteria are. Don't sweat, as this article has you covered with all the relevant details for the same.

Registering for the Open Beta of Valorant's Premier game mode is very simple

You might think that there would be a lot of complexities involved in registering for a big, potentially game-changing release like this, but the process is surprisingly simple and straightforward.

To meet the eligibility criteria and register for Premier's Open Beta, follow these steps:

1) Connect a valid mobile phone number with the Riot account you want to access Premier on and verify the number using SMS.

2) Complete your ranked placements in Valorant. Although the beta will be released in Episode 6 Act 3, you don't necessarily need to have completed your placements in the same Act. Having completed them at any time before will leave you eligible for the Open Beta of the latest game mode in Riot's character-based tactical shooter.

Once you have met these criteria, you will be given the option to create or join a team.

There are a couple of things you should keep in mind during this process, especially regarding your phone number. They are as follows:

If you unverify your account, you will become ineligible to participate in Valorant Premier's Open Beta until you go through the verification process again.

You can only link one account to one phone number within a period of six months, so if you link your account to one phone number but decide to remove it later, you won't be able to connect it to a new number before the six-month cooldown period is over.

If you become ineligible for whatever reason, you will be able to retain your position on your team, but you will not be able to queue for any matches as an unverified member.

When can you register for the Premier Global Open Beta?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The global open beta for VALORANT’s new team-based competitive system, Premier, is on its way. Take a look at how Premier is changing the game.



Got a winning squad in mind? Get ready to LOCK//IN. The global open beta for VALORANT’s new team-based competitive system, Premier, is on its way. Take a look at how Premier is changing the game.Got a winning squad in mind? Get ready to LOCK//IN. https://t.co/Eu5nL5rsf1

You will be able to register for the Open Beta of Valorant's Premier game mode from April 25 to April 28, 2023. The weekly matches will be held between April 29 and May 20, 2023, with a final Playoff Tournament to close out the Beta Testing period on May 21, 2023.

The Alpha version of the Premier game mode in Valorant was tested out in Brazil in October and November 2022 and turned out to be a success. The final version of the game mode will be released later this year, depending on how the secondary testing period goes.

Poll : 0 votes