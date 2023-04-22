Valorant leaks reveal new Battle Pass skins for Episode 6 Act 3

Episode 6 Act 3 is the next chapter in Valorant's growing legacy and is about to begin soon. Depending on where in the world you play Riot's tactical shooter from, Patch 6.08, along with all the new content from the new Act, will go live on either April 25 or 26, 2023. It is always a matter of great anticipation to see what the developers have in store for the Battlepass of each new Act.

Fortunately, players don't have to wait until they get access to the new Patch to see what awaits them with the new Act. A well-known Valorant dataminer, has leaked some of this beforehand.

With two days left before Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 goes live, @ValorLeaks on Twitter has shared images of all the weapon skins that will be part of the new Battlepass.

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass to reportedly feature Monstrocity, Bound, and Moondash Collections

The three collections that will reportedly be part of the upcoming Battlepass in Riot's character-based tactical shooter are:

Monstrocity

Bound

Moondash

As per tradition, the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass will feature three skinlines. Each will reportedly feature four weapon skins, with one of them also including a melee skin as a reward for finishing the Battlepass. The melee skin in this edition will be part of the Bound collection.

What weapons will be part of the Monstrocity collection?

The Monstrocity Collection in the Episode 6 Act 3 Battle pass will contain skins for the following guns:

Vandal

Spectre

Ares

Sheriff

This collection appears to be the only one in the upcoming pass to feature Variants that you can unlock using Radianite Points. The different variants that the guns come in are blue, yellow, white, and light orange.

Valorant developers have gone for a clean and simple design for this one, featuring color-coordinated designs on the gun bodies without any added embellishments in terms of shape and structure.

What weapons will be part of the Bound collection?

The following weapons will have skins featuring the Bound collection:

Phantom

Judge

Bulldog

Classic

Melee

This skin collection has a slightly more complex approach to the design, with three-dimensional embelllishments and lighting effects. It also seeks to play around with a mix of sharp and rounded edges to give the guns an ominous presence.

The melee skin is noteworthy, as it is not a simple sword or knife found in most Battlepass editions. Instead, the melee skin in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 pass has reportedly gone for a mace-like appearance with spikes on either side and a haunting aura wrapping around it. Although the skin is unlikely to feature any animations, it looks quite impressive.

What weapons will be part of the Moondash collection?

This skin collection will feature the following weapons:

Stinger

Marshal

Guardian

Frenzy

Arguably the most impressive-looking skin in the Battlepass, this collection goes for a two-dimensional paint-based look featuring a creature resembling the mythical nine-tailed fox. The collection follows a blue and black color palette with warm highlights, giving it a very soothing look.

All things considered, the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass in Valorant looks quite well-designed. Given the number of gun skins and the quality of the designs that you will get for 800 Valorant Points (VP), players will likely not want to miss out on this one.

