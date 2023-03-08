All free rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 is finally here, and so is the latest Battlepass. As always, with a new Battlepass comes a fresh set of weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, player titles, sprays, and a bunch of Radianite Points.

The Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass features three new skin collections: Signature, Tilde, and Topotek. These collections have skins for 12 out of the 18 weapons in the game, one of which is a knife skin. However, most of these skins and other rewards are locked behind the premium version of the Battlepass.

The premium Battlepass in Valorant costs 1,000 VP, which is approximately $10 in real-world currency. Players who do not wish to spend money may be wondering if they can get any rewards for free.

It is indeed possible to get some of the rewards from Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass for free. However, the number of rewards in the free edition is quite low compared to the Premium version.

There are 18 free rewards in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass

The Valorant Battlepass has 10 chapters, each of which has five tiers. Additionally there is an Epilogue that contains five tiers of its own. The way the Battlepass works is that the five tiers in each chapter are part of the Premium edition. However, once you gather enough XP to finish them, you are given the free chapter rewards.

Completing each chapter of the Battlepass gives you access to one or two free rewards, including a player card, a gun buddy, a sidearm skin, and more. Moreover, the rewards in the Epilogue chapter are all free and are awarded to you after you grind the game for long enough.

Listed below are all the free rewards you can get for completing each chapter of the Valorant Ep[isode 6 Act 2 Battlepass:

Chapter 1: "Spycam Schema" player card + "Slay" title

"Spycam Schema" player card + "Slay" title Chapter 2: "Episode 6 Act 2" gun buddy

"Episode 6 Act 2" gun buddy Chapter 3: 10 Radianite Points + "Big Brain" title

10 Radianite Points + "Big Brain" title Chapter 4: "Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all" spray

"Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all" spray Chapter 5: "Boot Camp // Two Mountains" player card + 10 Radianite Points

"Boot Camp // Two Mountains" player card + 10 Radianite Points Chapter 6: "Cat Eye" gun buddy

"Cat Eye" gun buddy Chapter 7: 10 Radianite Points + "Ace" title

10 Radianite Points + "Ace" title Chapter 8: "Whaaat?" spray

"Whaaat?" spray Chapter 9: "Egg in a Basket" gun buddy

"Egg in a Basket" gun buddy Chapter 10: Tilde Shorty + "Pixel Moments" player card

Tilde Shorty + "Pixel Moments" player card Epilogue: Golden "Lucky Star" gun buddy + 30 Radianite Points + Golden "Setting Records" player card

The free rewards this time include a Shorty skin, four player cards, four gun buddies, two in-game sprays, three player titles, and 60 Radianite Points. While they might not look like much compared to the rewards of the premium edition, this is still a good deal considering you are getting all these cosmetics for free.

Among the rewards in the Premium tiers of the Battlepass is the Tilde skinline, which looks quite impressive for a basic collection. It features a Ruin Dagger-like melee skin, as well as other cool-looking player cards, gun buddies, and sprays.

Poll : 0 votes