Valorant Tilde skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 is right around the corner, which means so is a brand new Battlepass. As is the trend, this one will also feature three new skinlines containing skins for many weapons in the game, one of which is the Tilde line.

The Tilde skin collection will be the highlight of this Valorant Battlepass as it will contain the melee skin, which is a central attraction point for many people buying the premium pass.

It will be available as soon as the new patch drops on March 7 or 8, 2023, depending on where in the world you play from. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How much will the Tilde skinline cost in Valorant?

As part of the Battlepass, players can access the skins in this collection if they purchase the premium edition of the pass and unlock the tiers in which the respective skins are present by collecting XP from the various game modes.

The Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass costs 1,000 Valorant Points (VP), which is approximately $10.

The only way to get your hands on these skins is by following the above-mentioned process, as they will not appear in your in-game store or future iterations of the Night Market.

When does the Tilde collection come out?

The Tilde collection is going to be available as soon as the update for the new patch for Episode 6 Act 2 drops on March 7 in North and South America and March 8 in Europe and Asia.

Although the skins will be available as soon as the new Act starts, it will take some time before you can equip them in-game as you will have to first unlock them by earning XP.

Does the Tilde skinline have variants?

Battlepass skins have started incorporating Variants to attract more players. The Tilde is one of such skinline, that is featured in the Episode 6 Act 2 pass, which has four variants, including the default.

The variants in the Tilde line are as follows:

White (Default)

Crimson

Violet

Lime green

You will be able to unlock the variants for this skin after you have unlocked them in the Battlepass using Radianite points.

What weapon skins are there in the Tilde skinline?

The weapons that will be part of the Tilde skinline in the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass and the corresponding tiers in which they will be available are:

Judge (Tier 10)

Operator (Tier 25)

Bulldog (Tier 35)

Melee (Tier 50)

Shorty (Free)

The skinline looks really good with its sharp edges and metallic finishing. The fact that it has variants makes it even more desirable.

The melee skin has a Ruin Dagger-like aesthetic, albeit without that level of animation. Nevertheless, as far as Valorant's Battlepass skins go, this one hits all the right spots.

The Tilde skinline has a clean design and features much-used weapons like the Operator and Judge, which makes the bundle a steal as part of Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass, which also features the Signature and Topotek skins.

The new Act is also all set to add the new Agent, Gekko, and will bring the much-awaited Oni 2.0 skinline to Valorant.

