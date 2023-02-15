5 best Melee skins in Valorant Episode 6

Valorant players often seek to customize their gameplay experience through changes to their aesthetic, such as new maps, characters, skins, and weapons. However, as a melee weapon, the knife has a unique role that players tend to invest more time and thought into.

The knife allows for faster movement when unsheathed during a sprint and is a critical tool for self-defense. As a result, players tend to choose their knife skin carefully, as they cannot discard or replace their hand weapon during the game.

Most spectacular Knife skins in Valorant Episode 6

Knife skins in Valorant are not just cosmetic but also a tool for sending messages and playing mind games with opponents. While some skins offer basic designs, others feature unique animations, colors, shapes, and sizes. Despite the price tag, these skins are worth the investment.

However, it is important to note that a knife, regardless of its skin, deals 50/75 damage with a left click and 75/150 damage with a right click. While it may not be the most effective weapon for securing kills, it still serves a vital role in a player's toolkit.

1) Oni Melee – 3,550 Valorant Points

The Oni melee is a unique double-bladed handheld weapon that resembles a Japanese mask with the face of an Oni, a mythological creature from Japanese folklore. It was released on July 22, 2020, alongside a set of other weapons, including a shorty sidearm, bucky, Guardian, and Phantom.

2) Singularity Melee – 4,350 Valorant Points

On October 13, 2020, the Singularity Knife was introduced. It features a black handle and a purple-illuminated blade. The Singularity bundle includes the knife, Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares guns, all with a black hole theme.

The set's finisher is a black hole that obliterates enemies. The entire bundle costs 8,700 VP, with the knife priced at 4,350 VP and the guns at 2,175 VP each.

3) Ion Energy Melee – 3,550 Valorant Points

This melee takes its inspiration from the HALO series and looks amazingly sleek. The Ion melee weapon, or sword, is a part of the Ion collection and was launched on November 11, 2020.

The collection consists of a melee weapon, Sheriff, Bucky, Phantom, and Operator, all designed with a sleek white appearance and black accents on the grips and triggers to create a futuristic feel. The complete collection is priced at 7,100 VP, with the guns costing 1,775 VP each and the melee weapon priced at 3,550 VP.

4) Blade of the Ruined King Melee – 4,350 Valorant Points

The Ruination sword in Valorant is part of the Ruination collection, a skin set inspired by League of Legends. The set consists of a sword, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, and Phantom. It was made available on July 8, 2021.

The complete collection can be bought for 8,700 VP, or you can purchase individual items, with the sword priced at 4,350 VP and each gun priced at 2,175 VP.

5) RGX 11z Pro Firefly Melee – 4,350 Valorant Points

The RGX 11Z Pro Butterfly Knife is part of the second set of the RGX 11z Pro skin collection, which was released on April 27, 2022. The bundle includes a knife melee weapon, Classic pistol, Spectre, Phantom, and Operator, all featuring a modern design with bare metal and green hues.

Each skin has three versions in red, blue, and yellow, and the LED lights can switch between four vignettes.

The entire collection is priced at 8,700 VP, with the knife melee costing 4,350 VP and each gun skin priced at 2,175 VP.

