Full list of knife skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant's skin inventory has got 53 unique knife skins. Players can buy these skins from the in-game store. Knife skins are costly compared to the game's gun skins.
Featured in this article are all the knife skins that have been launched so far. Players can go through this article to find the knife that they are looking to buy or just window shop in general.
Exploring all knife skins in Valorant
Reaver – 3,550 VP
Luxe – 1,750 VP
Prism – 2,550 VP
Prime – 3,550 VP
Sovereign – 3,550 VP
Kingdom – Available through Valorant's Episode 1, Act 1 Battle Pass
Elderflame – 4,950 VP
Oni – 3,550 VP
Hivemind – Available through Episode 1, Act 2 Battle Pass
Glitchpop – 4,350 VP
Nebula – 3,550 VP
Spline – 3,550 VP
Smite – 1,750 VP
EGO – 3,550 VP
Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster – 3,550 VP
Ruin – Available through Valorant's Episode 1, Act 3 Battle Pass
Singularity – 4,350 VP
Ion Energy – 3,550 VP
Winterwunderland candy cane – 2,550 VP
Blastx polymer knifetech – 4,350 VP
Glitchpop axe – 4,350 VP
VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 – 3,550 VP
Outpost – Episode 2, Act 1 Battle Pass
Prime 2.0 Karambit- 3,550 VP
Prism III – Episode 2, Act 2 Battle Pass
Magepunk Electroblade – 3,650 VP
Song Steel – Episode 2, Act 3 Battle Pass
Forsaken Ritual blade – 3,550 VP
Tethered Realms prosperity – 3,550 VP
Origin – 3,550 VP
K/TAC – Episode 3, Act 1 Battle Pass
Blade of the Ruined King – 4,350 VP
Relic of the Sentinel – 4,350 VP
Recon – 3,550 VP
Artisan Foil – Episode 3, Act 2 Battle Pass
Waveform – 5,350 VP
Yoru’s Stylish Butterfly Comb – 3,550 VP
RGX 11Z Pro Blade – 4,350 VP
Catrina – 2,550 VP
Radiant Crisis 001 Baseball Bat – 2,550 VP
Magepunk 2.0 – 3,550 VP
Snowfall Wand – 2,550 VP
Velocity Karambit – Episode 4, Act 1 Battle Pass
Personal Administrative Melee Unit – 4,950 VP
Hu Else – 3,550 VP
Hack – 3,550 VP
Strike – Episode 4, Act 2 Battle Pass
Gaia’s Wrath – 3,550 VP
RGX 11z Pro Firefly – 4,350 VP
.SYS Melee – Episode 4, Act 3 Battle Pass
Titanmail Mace – 2,550 VP
Neptune Anchor – 3,550 VP
Xenohunter knife – 3,550 VP
Edited by Srijan Sen