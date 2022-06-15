Full list of knife skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant's skin inventory has got 53 unique knife skins. Players can buy these skins from the in-game store. Knife skins are costly compared to the game's gun skins.

Featured in this article are all the knife skins that have been launched so far. Players can go through this article to find the knife that they are looking to buy or just window shop in general.

Exploring all knife skins in Valorant

Reaver – 3,550 VP

Reaver Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Luxe – 1,750 VP

Luxe Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Prism – 2,550 VP

Prism Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Prime – 3,550 VP

Prime Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Sovereign – 3,550 VP

Sovereign Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Kingdom – Available through Valorant's Episode 1, Act 1 Battle Pass

Kingdom Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Elderflame – 4,950 VP

Elderflame Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Oni – 3,550 VP

Oni Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Hivemind – Available through Episode 1, Act 2 Battle Pass

Hivemind Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop – 4,350 VP

Glitchpop Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Nebula – 3,550 VP

Nebula Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Spline – 3,550 VP

Spline Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Smite – 1,750 VP

Smite Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

EGO – 3,550 VP

EGO Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster – 3,550 VP

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Ruin – Available through Valorant's Episode 1, Act 3 Battle Pass

Ruin Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Singularity – 4,350 VP

Singularity Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Ion Energy – 3,550 VP

Ion Energy Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Winterwunderland candy cane – 2,550 VP

Winterwunderland Candy Cane Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Blastx polymer knifetech – 4,350 VP

Blastx Polymer Knifetech Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop axe – 4,350 VP

Glitchpop Axe Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 – 3,550 VP

Valorant GO! Vol 1 Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Outpost – Episode 2, Act 1 Battle Pass

Outpost Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Prime 2.0 Karambit- 3,550 VP

Prime 2.0 Karambit Knife Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Prism III – Episode 2, Act 2 Battle Pass

Prism 3 Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Magepunk Electroblade – 3,650 VP

Magepunk Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Song Steel – Episode 2, Act 3 Battle Pass

Songsteel Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Forsaken Ritual blade – 3,550 VP

Foresaken Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Tethered Realms prosperity – 3,550 VP

Tethered Realms Prosperity Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Origin – 3,550 VP

Origin Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

K/TAC – Episode 3, Act 1 Battle Pass

K/TAC Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Blade of the Ruined King – 4,350 VP

Ruination Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Relic of the Sentinel – 4,350 VP

Sentinels of light Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Recon – 3,550 VP

Recon Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Foil – Episode 3, Act 2 Battle Pass

Artisan Foil Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Waveform – 5,350 VP

Spectrum Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Yoru’s Stylish Butterfly Comb – 3,550 VP

Valorant Go Vol 2 Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

RGX 11Z Pro Blade – 4,350 VP

RGX 11z Blade Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Catrina – 2,550 VP

Catrina Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Radiant Crisis 001 Baseball Bat – 2,550 VP

Radiant Crisis Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Magepunk 2.0 – 3,550 VP

Magepunk 2.0 Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Snowfall Wand – 2,550 VP

Snowfall Wand Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Velocity Karambit – Episode 4, Act 1 Battle Pass

Velocity Karambit Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Personal Administrative Melee Unit – 4,950 VP

Protocol Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Hu Else – 3,550 VP

Tigris Sword Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Hack – 3,550 VP

Undercity Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Strike – Episode 4, Act 2 Battle Pass

Striker Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Gaia’s Wrath – 3,550 VP

Gaia’s Vengeance Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

RGX 11z Pro Firefly – 4,350 VP

RGX 11z Pro Butterfly Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

.SYS Melee – Episode 4, Act 3 Battle Pass

.SYS Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Titanmail Mace – 2,550 VP

Titanmail Mace Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Neptune Anchor – 3,550 VP

Neptune Anchor Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

Xenohunter knife – 3,550 VP

Xenohunter Melee Skin(Image via Riot Games)

