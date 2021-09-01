Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: All the rewards in the upcoming battlepass

Valorant developers are set to introduce a new battlepass in the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 patch update on September 9, 2021.

With every new Act, Riot comes up with a unique set of items as new battlepass rewards. Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass will be similar to previous ones that came before.

Just like the previous ones, this battlepass also has various free and premium collectibles that players can look to unlock throughout the new act. Just by spending 1000 Valorant Points (VP), the in-game currency of Valorant, players can get some unique rewards with the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass.

The paid user will earn every single reward from the battlepass, whereas free members get a maximum of two free rewards from every five tiers.

Key Items in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass

In the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass, Riot introduced two new weapon skin bundles. However, this is going to be the first-ever battlepass in Valorant to have weapons skins for all three weapons - Phantom, Vandal and Operator. There will also be sprays and player cards inspired by some of the most popular memes created by the Valorant players.

Free battlepass rewards:

Players will get the following items without spending any Valorant points. They can earn these rewards by earning XPs by finishing off the tiers.

Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin

Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin (Image via Riot)

Time’s Up Gun Buddy

Times up gun buddy (Image via Riot)

Artisan Gun Buddy

Artisan Gun Buddy (Image via Riot)

Nice Try! Spray

Nice Try! Spray

Versus Phoenix

Versus Phoenix Player Card (Image via Riot)

Paid battlepass rewards:

Players need to spend 1000 Valorant Points [VP] to gain these items.

Artisan Foil (melee)

Artisan Foil (melee) (Image via Riot)

Artisan Phantom

Artisan Phantom (Image via Riot)

Nitro Operator

Nitro Operator (Image via Riot)

Nitro Vandal

Nitro Vandal (Image via Riot)

Varnish Sheriff

Varnish Sheriff (Image via Riot)

Follow Me Gun Buddy

Follow Me Gun Buddy (Image via Riot)

Does Not Compute Spray:

Does Not Compute Spray (Image via Riot)

Unstoppable Reyna Card:

Unstoppable Reyna Card (Image via Riot)\

The new battlepass will arrive with the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 2. Players can earn all these rewards by climbing up the tiers collecting XPs.

