Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: All the rewards in the upcoming battlepass

Valorant developers are set to introduce a new battlepass in the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 patch update on September 9, 2021.
With every new Act, Riot comes up with a unique set of items as new battlepass rewards. Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass will be similar to previous ones that came before.
Just like the previous ones, this battlepass also has various free and premium collectibles that players can look to unlock throughout the new act. Just by spending 1000 Valorant Points (VP), the in-game currency of Valorant, players can get some unique rewards with the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass.
The paid user will earn every single reward from the battlepass, whereas free members get a maximum of two free rewards from every five tiers.
Key Items in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass
In the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass, Riot introduced two new weapon skin bundles. However, this is going to be the first-ever battlepass in Valorant to have weapons skins for all three weapons - Phantom, Vandal and Operator. There will also be sprays and player cards inspired by some of the most popular memes created by the Valorant players.
Free battlepass rewards:
Players will get the following items without spending any Valorant points. They can earn these rewards by earning XPs by finishing off the tiers.
- Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin
- Time’s Up Gun Buddy
Artisan Gun Buddy
Nice Try! Spray
Versus Phoenix
Paid battlepass rewards:
Players need to spend 1000 Valorant Points [VP] to gain these items.
Artisan Foil (melee)
Artisan Phantom
Nitro Operator
Nitro Vandal
Varnish Sheriff
Follow Me Gun Buddy
Does Not Compute Spray:
Unstoppable Reyna Card:
The new battlepass will arrive with the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 2. Players can earn all these rewards by climbing up the tiers collecting XPs.