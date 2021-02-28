Valorant presents Prism 3 skin in Battlepass for players who rarely buy skins

Valorant’s new battle pass is set to release on 2nd March with a bunch of exciting sprays, skins, and buddies.

Valorant has the same battle pass design as that of PUBG and Rainbow Six Siege, yet it has managed to keep Riot Games’ FPS title distinguishable from the other games. While other games don’t always give away skins for guns for the players who rarely or never buy the battle pass, Valorant still drops a premium skin for free members as well at the end of the battle pass tier, which is tier 50. However, this time around, with the upcoming battle pass Riot, reveals a potential free drop of Prism III Classic Pistol skin with all variants.

Prism III skin for Valorant

The Prism II skin bundle was released back in May 2020 when it took the community by the uproar. Everybody across the community showed their love towards the skin bundle.

The next iteration of the Prism skin bundle is set to release with the new battle pass in the next patch update on 2nd March.

Valorant battle pass has always been a point of scrutiny. In other games, just by purchasing and completing the whole battle pass in one season, one could afford to buy the next battle pass without spending any more money. But, in the case of Valorant, the player can never buy a battle pass off of the earnings from the last one. What Valorant battle pass owners get are Radiant points that are used solely to upgrade existing gun skins. For this exact reason, players mostly speculate if they want to buy the battle pass at all, let alone buy skins.

Riot’s standpoint on this move

For those who don’t usually buy skins in the game, the Prism III Classic pistol skin, which has all the variants, is a huge drop to be given for free. This not only uplifts their morale but also makes them play the game more. This is a huge move from Riot to not only retain their player-base but it also invites newer players who will get attracted by such extraordinary free drops.

However, it is yet to be seen whether this free skin drop will play out in favor of Riot or if it backfires. Battle pass owners might question the motive behind such free drops. If the free battle pass members also get such premium skins, why even pay for the battle pass at all? The answer to such controversies, if they come up at all, is yet to be seen.