Valorant Xenohunter skin bundle: Release date, price and more

Over the years, Riot has introduced a number of creative and colorful cosmetic Valorant bundles for players to equip on their weapons and enjoy in-game. From dragon-inspired Elderflame to music-infused Spectrum and one for the Champions, players have often been spoilt for choices.

The next bundle in line from the developers is reportedly going to be called Xenohunter. The militaristic skin line looks to be influenced by the iconic Alien franchise. The bundle is set to bring four new weapon skins, a melee skin, possibly players and gun buddies.

Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming Xenohunter skin collection

As shared by Riot on Twitter, the Xenohunter bundle will comprise of the following weapon skins:

Frenzy

Phantom

Bucky

Odin

Knife (Melee)

Other peripherals of the bundle like gun buddies, player cards and player titles are yet to be revealed. Players got a glimpse at the animations of the melee skin with a distinct equip animation followed by swift slashes and a heavy stab. Each gun skin has a form of scanner attached to it.

While it is not clear if the skin bundle will feature kill banners or finisher animations, floxay on Twitter has reported that each skin will cost 1775 Valorant Points (VP). The price point makes it likely that the bundle will be Premium tiered.

Those who wish to purchase the whole bundle will have to shell out 7100 VP, with the melee skin priced at 3550 VP.

floxay @floxayyy Xenohunter skins, 1775VP per skin Xenohunter skins, 1775VP per skin https://t.co/i6VfmayM4N

A Premium cosmetic bundle will also mean that the weapon skins will feature upgradeable VFX and a finisher animation. As of this moment, the gameplay that has been shared by Valorant's official Twitter channel showcases no animation.

Given that the Xenohunter bundle is inspired by the Alien franchise, fans are already wondering what kind of animation will appear with the skin and if a chestbuster will be involved.

It is likely that the Xenohunter bundle will appear in the Valorant shop tomorrow. Currently, the in-game store features two bundles, the Pride collection and the Neptune bundle. The former is in tune with Riot's celebration of Pride for the month of June.

The latter reflects the water theme of the upcoming map and the timer on the bundle is set to expire in a little over a day at the moment. Xenohunter will likely take its place in the in-game shop on June 8. The tentative time for the bundle to drop is as follows:

3.00 PM PDT

6.00 PM ET

11.00 PM BST

3.30 AM IST (next day)

7.00 AM JST (next day)

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



See that and more in Patch Notes 4.11: Tired of all the voices in your head when you're trying to clutch that 1v4? The Clutch Mute key bind can now help you quiet all those backseat Agents.See that and more in Patch Notes 4.11: riot.com/3zoZTq3 Tired of all the voices in your head when you're trying to clutch that 1v4? The Clutch Mute key bind can now help you quiet all those backseat Agents. See that and more in Patch Notes 4.11: riot.com/3zoZTq3 https://t.co/j1JIBLcPDO

The patch notes for the upcoming Patch 4.11 has already been shared by Riot for Valorant players to peruse. It will predominantly focus on prevalent bugs and exploits while also adding an interesting feature of Clutch Mute, where players will be able to mass mute their teammates through a keybind.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far