Valorant Protocol skinline: All levels, variants, weapons, and more

Riot has done a stellar job with Valorant, creating intriguing and colorful skins and cosmetic items for players to enjoy in the game. The sound and animation of the bundles have captured the imagination of the community. The last premium one was the exclusive Collections bundle for Valorant Champions 2021.

In less than a week's time, Riot will release Episode 4 Act 1, titled "Disruption." This major update will be accompanied by the arrival of the new Duelist Neon, a new Battlepass with exciting rewards to be unlocked, a new weapon bundle and several other changes.

All about the Valorant Protocol bundle

Riot Games recently released a high octane trailer for the new Protocol bundle. It showcased a highly efficient and mechanized militaristic setting. Some sort of emergency has activated the Protocol platform which unlocks the weapons.

The developers described the bundle as:

"An oppressive shadow government must quell disorder in its ranks. Enter Protocol 781-A: an arsenal specially designed to provide combat assistance, monitor performance, and enforce compliance with every command"

The base red hue beautifully compliments the nature and the seriousness of the voice over. The weapon skins will be available in these variants - White/Pink, Red/Blue and Green. One of the most interesting aspects of the new bundle is the addition of voice overs (approximately 60 unique VO lines).

The weapon will communicate with the player when inspected and the voice-over will supposedly be visualized. The voice-over will be available in both male and female voices and will depend on the color variant the player chooses to play with.

The bundle will provide skins for the following weapons:

Personal Administrative Melee Unit

Phantom

Spectre

Bulldog

Sheriff

The leveling up for the bundle is as follows:

Melee

Level 1 - New melee weapon model

Level 2 - Brand new animations and visual effects, two alternating inspect animations and attack sets depending on which pose the weapon is held in

Level 3 - Custom male voice-over for inspect animation and various other triggers that occur in-game (approximately 60 unique VO lines), the voice-over is “visualized” in the in-game interface when the weapon talks to you

Guns

Level 1 - New gun model, custom ADS reticle, custom bullets

Level 2 - Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio

Level 3 - Custom animations and visual effects during equip, reload, and inspect; weapon “transforms” during equip, reload, and inspect

Level 4 - Finisher and Kill Banner

Level 5 - Custom male voice-over for inspect animation and various other triggers that occur in-game (approximately 60 unique VO lines), the voice-over is “visualized” in the in-game interface when the weapon talks to you

This UE bundle will cost 9900 Valorant Points and will also include a gun buddy, a card and a spray. This makes it as costly as the Elderflame bundle. That said, the dystopic skinline is sure to be a must-have for Valorant players when it arrives with the new Act.

