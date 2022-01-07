Valorant Protocol skinline: New weapon bundle reportedly features voice lines

Rumors and leaks about the upcoming Episode 4 Act 1 in Valorant are arriving thick and fast as Riot gears up for a major update to their popular first-person shooter. The latest update will bring new content and changes to the game. It will also introduce a new Agent to the mix.

Neon is all set to join the Valorant Protocol come next week. The Filipina Agent plays a pivotal role in the overarching lore of the game. The Episode 4 Act 1 patch will also be accompanied by a new exclusive weapons bundle, as leaked by Mike on Twitter. As it turns out, it is going to bring an exciting new feature.

Valorant Protocol 781-A bundle reportedly going to have voice lines

Mike - Valorant Leaks announced on Twitter that the upcoming premium cosmetic bundle, Protocol 781-A, will have voice lines and voice overs along with the gun skins that can be unlocked at Level 5. Reportedly, the weapon will talk to the one who is holding it.

Unsurprisingly, the community has gotten excited over this update. This is a unique addition that was not there in any previous bundles and is sure to become a nifty thing for players to enjoy. Reactions have ranged from gun chastising the player for missing to joking about the lack of communication in-game.

Tumu @tumutree @ValorLeaks New skins about to comm more than my ranked teammates @ValorLeaks New skins about to comm more than my ranked teammates 💀

fart lore @poopielegs @ValorLeaks cant wait for my phantom to tell me how shit i am after i whiff @ValorLeaks cant wait for my phantom to tell me how shit i am after i whiff

The new bundle will reportedly feature skins for the following weapons -

Sheriff

Bulldog

Spectre

Phantom

Melee Knife

The Protocol bundle will be available in the in-game store for players to buy when the patch goes live. There will also be a new Battle pass for Episode 4 Act 1 for players to purchase and unlock.

Valorant community is eagerly waiting for the release of Neon. Valorant has recently given a glimpse of her abilities and what she brings to the battlefield. Her agility and mobility open up the gameplay to insane possibilities and combinations. Only time will tell how her inclusion will affect and shape the meta.

