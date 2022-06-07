Valorant update 4.11 (June 7) patch notes: Clutch Mute goes live, Yoru Dimensional Drift weapon exploit addressed, and more

Valorant patch 4.11 will not exactly be a big one, as Riot Games will focus more on addressing some of the more prevalent bugs and exploits in the shooter this time around.

One of the biggest additions to the patch, however, is the Clutch Mute feature that will allow players to mass mute their teammates or party members so they can focus on the game.

Additionally, Valorant developers have also addressed Yoru’s Dimensional Drift exploit, which allowed him to use his weapon earlier than intended when exiting the ability.

In the update, there will be a plethora of Agent bug fixes as well, and almost every Agent in the game will receive a minor fix to their abilities.

Valorant fans and players looking for a detailed description of the patch notes can look them up on Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, this article will cover all the major highlights.

Valorant update 4.11 (June 7) patch official notes

1) Social Updates

Clutch Mute

Players now have the option to mass mute their teammates and/or party members so they can focus during the intense clutch moments in the game. Here's how players can enable it in the game:

Go to Settings (Esc) > Controls > Communication

Set keybinds for Party and Team Voice Clutch Mute Keys

Press the keybind while in-game to toggle 'ON' the Party and/or Team Voice Clutch Mute and then again to toggle it 'OFF'

When it is set up, you can toggle the mute any time during your match when you hit the assigned keybind. An icon will appear, so you know when it's enabled.

2) Bugs

Agents

Fixed a bug where Skye would sometimes make an unintended pose, seen in third-person when holding a gun

Fixed a bug where Jett could reach very faster than intended speeds by using Tailwind in specific locations (aka. “superdash”)

Fixed a bug where Yoru could use weapons earlier than intended when exiting Dimensional Drift (...again)

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s mask would flicker while running forward during Dimensional Drift

Fixed a bug where you would sometimes see the location of enemy Astra stars

Fixed a bug where you were unable to re-stabilize KAY/O after being themselves resurrected by Sage

Fixed a bug where after switching Agents in the range or in custom game, the buy menu would sometimes show invalid items

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s model would still teleport if killed mid-teleport

Fixed a bug where Skye’s Seekers and Fade’s Prowler and trails would not navigate down the chute on Breeze

Fixed Sova’s trick shot VO line so that it plays when he kills an enemy with a 1 or 2 bounce Shock Bolt

Fixed a bug where the following abilities would sometimes disappear from the minimap: Viper’s Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud, Killjoy’s Nanoswarm, Cypher’s Cyber Cage

Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Chamber’s Trademark created large white circles on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke targeting map

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s Rendezvous range indicator does not disappear when far enough away to be off of the minimap

