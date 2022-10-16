5 most expensive Spectre skins in Valorant ranked

Valorant's most often used weapon, behind Vandal and Phantom, is available in animated and basic skin versions. The Spectre is one of Valorant's most potent and cost-effective weapons. The SMG is a no-brainer in half-buy rounds since it is accurate in both long and short ranges.

Some players may even prefer this SMG over rifles because it saves money while providing the same results in close quarters. Given its popularity, Riot Games has created over a dozen luxury skins for the weapon.

Spectre skins in Valorant come in a wide range

Valorant, like most current FPS games, includes a slew of skins you can add to your weaponry for some much-needed customization. If you frequently use Spectre, one of the most popular firearms, you'll want to stand out from the crowd.

The SMG is one of the most effective weapons in the game's early stages. During matches, players may purchase this weapon for 1600 credits. It has a reasonably fast rate of fire and provides moderate damage to foes. The following is a list of the costliest Spectre SMG skins and how to obtain them through the Valorant Store.

5) Singularity

The Valorant Singularity Spectre, which features an angular black body with a purple barrel, was launched on October 13, 2020. The singularity bundle includes a knife, Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares firearms.

These include a black hole finisher: shooting an energy pulse, and pulling the adversary into oblivion through a black hole. The total cost of the set is 8,700 VP, with the knife costing 4350 VP and the other weapon skins costing 2,175 VP each.

4) Ruination

The Valorant Ruination Spectre is part of the Ruination collection, a new League of Legends skin set. The set, which includes a sword, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, and Phantom, will be available on July 8, 2021. The whole set costs 8,700 VP, or you may buy the sword separately for 4,350 VP and each of the firearms for 2,175 VP.

3) RGX 11z Pro

The Valorant RGX 11Z Pro Spectre is part of the RGX 11Z Pro skin collection's second bundle. On April 27, 2022, a knife melee weapon, Classic pistol, Spectre, Phantom, and Operator, were released.

Each skin comes in three colors - red, blue, and yellow. The LEDs change to four different colors as well. The skins are designed in a modern style with raw metal and green tones.

The total cost of the set is 8,700 VP, with the knife melee costing 4,350 VP and each gun skin costing 2,175 VP.

2) BlastX

The BlastX Spectre has a distinct Christmas motif, transporting everyone back to childhood and the excitement of opening that first toy pistol on Christmas morning. Each BlastX skin has three variants that must be unwrapped before use (the skins are covered in wrapping paper that is torn off each time you equip the weapon).

They don't shoot bullets as toy weapons but nerf-gun projectiles, and the finisher animation transforms the foe into a gigantic gift box. The BlastX Spectre costs 2,175 VP, with the entire set costing 8,700 VP.

1) Protocol 781-A

The Protocol Spectre is part of the protocol bundle, launched on January 11, 2022, as the year's first new set. Each weapon in this clean and professionally designed collection has three versions in addition to the main skin, with the knife melee costing 4,950 VP and the individual gun skins costing 2,475 VP.

The skins have a contemporary yet realistic look, with a metal framework and red and gold components to stylize the rifle. The package costs 9,900 VP.

