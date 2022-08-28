"My classic right click dont do that" - Valorant community reacts to an incredible 7-second Classic Ace

Valorant nourishes and rewards highly-skilled players, letting them score eye-catchy frags and some astonishing rounds. The tactical first-person shooter from Riot Games promotes quick decision-making while tackling enemies.

While many capable players have showcased incredible in-game performances, a new video of an impeccable seven-second Ace has surfaced on Twitter, leaving fans astounded.

7 seconds dude went ham Is this the fastest classic ace in Valorant history?7 seconds dude went ham Is this the fastest classic ace in Valorant history?7 seconds dude went ham💀 https://t.co/hyzuvaBwmR

Jake Lucky, a notable video game journalist, took to Twitter to share the video of the said player's achievement. Alongside him, many others wondered whether it was the fastest Ace in Valorant's history. One player didn't seem to believe in Classic's Burst Mode power and said:

The aforementioned tactical genius picked up five kills in a very appreciable way, and that, too, with the free Pistol - Classic. The weapon isn't favored by most, with other options for Pistols available, but it can still be quite effective at times. The weapon rewards players with good crosshair placement and ones who choose to master it.

Valorant player scores a note-worthy 7-second Ace, leaves fans astounded

A seven-second Classic Ace isn't what one gets to see every day in Valorant. However, it wasn't just the Ace which stole the show, but also the player's use of utility.

An Ace is a form of tag awarded to a player when they kill all the opponents in a single round. The Ace banner is incredibly attractive, with a distinct sound effect that offers a sense of excellence.

The player was in the shoes of Skye, the popular Initiator Agent who features sharp flashes in the form of Hawks and a Tasmanian Tiger that can concuss and damage her enemies.

The situation took place on Bind, where the player decided to use Skye's Trailblazer to scout A Short. It was the first round in the second half, and all players had pistols on them.

The decision to use the Trailblazer turned out to be extremely rewarding as it was able to concuss all five opponents. The player wasted no time after the same, and followed it up with a Guiding Light (Skye's flash).

Upon pushing them immediately after the flash, the player managed to use his Classic and score accurate headshots. He killed all his opponents with the Classic's burst mode, which lets out three bullets at once. Moreover, he adopted a controversial movement style known as "run and gun" to make this happen.

As expected, the community was impressed with the player's performance, especially because they used one of the most inferior weapons in the game to score the Ace.

One even pointed out how lucky the shots were. Then again, using the Classic burst mode so efficiently isn't anyone's cup of tea.

One user pointed out that the Classic's burst mode is broken and needs a nerf.

That said, it definitely isn't the fastest Ace in Valorant's history. It's impossible to know whether it's the fastest Classic Ace, as not much is known about the player.

While the community has witnessed Aces and Clutches that are more astonishing in the past, Asylix's performance was undoubtedly note-worthy and deserves much appreciation.

