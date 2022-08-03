Valorant class guide: Every Agent role and their in-game importance

Valorant is Riot's first ever tactical FPS game and has a distinct flair with different Agents bringing in different skills and abilities to the game. Currently, there are close to 20 Agents in the game. These Agents belong to four different classes, namely Duelists, Initiators, Sentinels, and Controllers.

A well-balanced team should have one Agent from each class, or at least that's what Riot intends it to be. With such a large number of Valorant Agents, it may be overwhelming for newer players.

These Agents are split into four classes, each of which shares a set of basic traits, which makes it a bit easier to select Agents according to a player's playstyle.

Valorant classes explained

Duelist

Duelists are the ones who are supposed to get the top frags in a match. These Agents are designed in such a way that they can be self-sufficient fraggers. A Duelist is supposed to seek out first blood, and aggressive peeks with the other classes playing around them.

The Duelist class in Valorant currently has six Agents: Jett, Phoenix, Neon, Raze, Reyna, and Yoru. Duelists dish out the highest damage to the enemy team and if a player likes to be the one to engage first, then the Duelist class is for them.

Initiator

Initiators are the type of Agents that can flush their enemies out of a hiding spot or mark them for the team. As the name says, usually, the first moves are made by an Initiator, and they can set up the team for success.

These Agents often excel on the attacking side and have flashes, stuns, and abilities that can reveal the enemy's position.

The Initiator class currently has 5 agents: Breach, KAY/O, Skye, Sova, and Fade. Initiator Agents are the ones who provide the team with valuable information about the enemy’s whereabouts and help in flushing them out. These Agents are pretty tricky to master but are helpful as they provide high damage output like the Duelists.

Controller

Controllers are Agents who are experts at map control using the various abilities at their disposal. Controllers can use smoke, flashes, slows, or stuns to disorient enemies and catch them off-guard or slow their push.

Controller Agents are suited for players who like to herd their enemies and guide them to their impending doom.

Currently, there are four Controller Agents in Valorant: Astra, Brimstone, Omen, and Viper. Controllers are usually paired up with Duelists to take out the enemies. This class in Valorant can be played by players who like to support teammates in the heat of the battle.

Sentinel

Sentinel are experts at defending and holding down a site. They can lock down areas and watch the flanks when defending or attacking. Their abilities are designed so that they can be used to slow down, trap and even stop the pushes and rotations of enemies altogether.

The Sentinel class in Valorant currently has an equal amount of Agents as the Controller class. The four Agents are Chamber, Cypher, Killjoy, and Sage. Players who like to play slower and slow down the opposing team from rushing will enjoy playing as Sentinels in Valorant.

