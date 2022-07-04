Best one-way smoke spots on Pearl in Valorant

Pearl is one of the most technical maps in Valorant. With very tight corners and multiple entrances to the two sites on the map, it is a treat for players who love using a tactical approach to every game.

Since Pearl is still new, players are still figuring out new strategies that can be used to win more matches on it. As it's a very tactical Valorant map, controllers can be immensely useful. Armed with smokes, controllers can create effective one-ways. That said, here are the best one-way smoke spots on the Pearl map.

Valorant players can use these smoke spots on Pearl to improve their gameplay

Like almost every map in Valorant, Pearl also has two sites where attackers can plant the spike. Moreover, it has an elaborate network of alleys and lanes that players can use to effortlessly navigate through the map.

That said, on a map like Pearl, controlling the entry and exit points to a site can be very beneficial. So here are a few spots that controllers can smoke in order to effectively control a particular site on the map.

Site A

Site A on Pearl is a very small site, but it's very dangerous. Overall, though small, it has four different entrances. There are a few nooks and crannies as well that offer players enough cover, making it harder to kill them.

Here are the spots where players can smoke while attacking and defending.

Attack

Smoke spots while attacking Site A (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

While attacking Site A, there are two specific entrances that attackers can use. The first route is getting in through A Main, and the second route is through A Link via Mid Top and A Art. Since coming in through Link is slightly more time-consuming, the best idea would be to drop a smoke at the entrance of A Link and another one between A Dugout and A Secret.

This should effectively block all vision to the site and should provide the attackers with enough cover to enter and plant the spike at the site.

There's just one area that is left unchecked, and that is A Flowers. However, there's a structure in the middle of the site that can provide attackers with adequate cover while entering. Moreover, attackers can effectively take a peek at A Flowers from A Main.

Defense

Smoke spots while defending Site A (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Defending Site A is comparatively easier. As defenders, players will only have to cover two points of access to the site. The best one-way smoke at Site A while defending would be A Link and A Main. Since these two are the main access points to the site, smoking these spots should be enough.

Moreover, it's unlikely that the attackers will go all the way to the Defender Spawn and enter the site from behind unless they're rotating from Site B. During the early moments of a game, it's not common for attackers to do something like that, so players need not worry too much about a backstab.

Mid

In every game, the team that controls mid has a higher chance of winning the game. The mid in Valorant's Pearl map is a very tight space and can often inspire confusion. Moreover, it's a huge open spot with multiple alleys branching out from it. While Sentinels can take care of mid while defending, controllers can drop their smoke here so that their team can effectively rotate through the different sites.

The team that controls mid has higher chances of winning the game in Valorant (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

There are two different spots where controllers can drop their smoke. While entering into A, controllers can drop a smoke at the Mid connector that opens up between A Link and A Art. And alternatively, controllers can also smoke the Mid connector that opens up into the alley between B Link and Mid Doors.

Site B

When compared to Site A, Site B is more open and isn't that complicated to navigate. It also has multiple entry points, but it isn't as intimidating as the other site.

Attack

Defending Site A on Pearl is slightly easier (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

While attacking Site B, there are a few spots that need to be covered for an effective site takeover. One of the main spots that controllers need to smoke is the B Hall opening that is beside B Screen on Pearl in Valorant. Smoking this spot can give the attackers enough cover to enter the site through B Main. The other site that the attackers need to worry about is the B Tower; dropping another smoke here can work in favor of the attackers.

The only remaining points right now are B Link and the other side of B Hall. Both these sites can be covered by the other agents on the team. Moreover, the visibility from these areas isn't that great until the attackers have completely moved into the site.

Defense

Defending Site B in Valorant's Pearl can be slightly tricky (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Since Site B on Pearl in Valorant is more open than Site A, defending it can be a bit difficult. The best idea would be to smoke the left bifurcation on B Ramps. The right bifurcation could also be smoked, but B Screen guards it anyway, so it wouldn't make much of a difference. Sentinels can set traps for the attacking agents on the right bifurcation on B Ramps to withstand any push from here.

Once that's done, controllers can choose to smoke B Link or B Tower. While smoking either of these spots isn't that necessary because defenders can effectively guard these spots, it just might come in handy, depending upon the situation during the game.

