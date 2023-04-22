Valorant Radiant Entertainment System (Arcade) skin collection: Release date, weapons, expected price, and more

Valorant will soon be getting a new Act along with a fresh skin collection called the Radiant Entertainment System. The collection has been teased on the game's Twitter account for the last couple of days before its official trailer was released earlier today.

There are only a couple of days left before Episode 6 Act 3 is upon us. With that in mind, you might be wondering about the details of the Radiant Entertainment System collection.

When is the Radiant Entertainment System collection coming to Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT With the Radiant Entertainment System, every game’s an opportunity for a new high score– press play on April 25. With the Radiant Entertainment System, every game’s an opportunity for a new high score– press play on April 25. https://t.co/EWeCN0GGaF

The Radiant Entertainment System collection will be available in the in-game shop as soon as you download the patch for Episode 6 Act 3.

For players in North America, the patch will be deployed after server maintenance is over at approximately 2:00 pm PDT on April 25, 2023. The same patch will be available to players on the Indian (Mumbai) server from 3:30 am IST the next day (April 26, 2023).

What weapons will Valorant's Radiant Entertainment System collection contain?

An official announcement confirmed that the upcoming Radiant Entertainment System collection will feature skins for the following weapons:

Phantom

Operator

Bulldog

Ghost

Melee - Power Fist Melee

This will be the first time in 2023 that the Phantom will get a skin with animations. There will also be a third consecutive premium skin featuring a Bulldog.

The highlight of the collection, however, is once again the melee skin. It is a breath of fresh air from the series of karambits, swords, and butterfly knives that the Valorant developers kept releasing in the last few collections. This one is a glove that has energy-based inflections that act as a weapon. Its animation shows the character throwing punches at the target.

Will there be variants in Valorant's new Radiant Entertainment System collection?

The Radiant Entertainment System collection will feature three different variants, each of which will follow a unique design style inspired by 90s arcade games. The trailer for the collection showcased some incredible new animations, with each variant's design being inspired by a particular game.

The firing animation shows an 8-bit flare when you shoot the gun. For guns with tracers, you can see different colored lines depending on the variant you have equipped.

The finisher animation is also completely different for each of the three variants (not merely different colored versions of the same thing, as has been the case with some recent skins).

How much is the Radiant Entertainment System collection expected to cost in Valorant?

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks



Multiple player cards will also be included and the Bundle will cost more than 10,000 VP | The Arcade Bundle will include a Phantom, Bulldog, Operator, Ghost, and the Power Fist Melee.Multiple player cards will also be included and the Bundle will cost more than 10,000 VP | #VALORANT The Arcade Bundle will include a Phantom, Bulldog, Operator, Ghost, and the Power Fist Melee. Multiple player cards will also be included and the Bundle will cost more than 10,000 VP | #VALORANT

While the exact cost of the Radiant Entertainment System collection is yet to be confirmed, content creator @ValorLeaks claims that it will be priced at over 10,000 Valorant Points (VP). This is somewhat similar to the Spectrum bundle that was designed in collaboration with Zedd.

Going by those estimates, the collection will be part of the Exclusive or Ultra tier, with the gun skins costing approximately 2475-2675 VP each and the melee skin costing about 4950 to 5350 VP on its own.

However, given the recent trend of melee skins costing higher than the usual price range, it won't be a surprise to see the Power Fist Melee having a price tag of more than 6000 VP.

The Radiant Entertainment System collection will be one of the most expensive skins in Valorant's short history, if not the most expensive yet. Having said that, the level details in the bundle make it a must-buy for many players looking for a callback to the Glitchpop or Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster collections.

