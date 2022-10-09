5 most expensive Operator skins in Valorant, ranked

Valorant has a very unique approach to introducing new weapon cosmetics. Riot Games has procured some of the best developers to incorporate dream-like designs and esthetics. Some weapon skins are priced quite steeply but also display a greatat level of craftsmanship.

The Operator is one of the costliest in-game weapons, with a wide collection of skins available for the same. There are many spectacular skins in these collections that definitely do justice to their price tags. Some of the best Operator skins will be ranked in this article along with their collection title and price.

Note: This is a ranked list of the costliest Operator skins. The list, order, and choice of skins are subjective to the author’s opinion.

5 most expensive Operator skins in Valorant

5) Glitchpop Operator

Glitchpop Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Glitchpop Skin Collection is one of the earliest weapon skin bundles that was introduced in Valorant. It was priced at a whopping 8700 Valorant Points, while the Glitchpop Operator stood alone with a price tag of 2175 VP.

The design of this bundle is flashy, with futuristic cyber elements. The skin comes in 4 color variants and has 3 upgrades available excluding the base version.

4) Sentinels of Light Operator

Sentinels of Light Operator (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Sentinels of Light Skin collection is also priced at 8700 VP, with the Sentinels of Light Operator priced at 2175 VP. It has 4 color variants and 3 upgrades available excluding the base version.

The design of this skin is inspired by light elements and a sense of purity, while the sound effects also paint an angelic portrait with choir-type sound cues.

3) RGX 11z Pro Operator

RGX 11z Pro Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11z Pro Skin collection is one of the more recent ones introduced in the game. It is also priced at 8700 VP and the Operator skin alone costs 2175 VP. There are 4 color variants and 3 upgrades available excluding the base version.

The design elements of this weapon bundle are esthetically pleasing and have a clean look. The skin features transparency and boasts unique internal mechanisms of the weapons.

2) Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Prelude to Chaos Skin collection was recently released in Valorant. Similar to the others, the price of the entire bundle sits at 8700 VP, with the Operator skin priced at 2175 VP. A total of 4 color variants are available along with 3 upgrades excluding the base version.

The design elements of the weapon bundle represent a crude war-like element combined with magic tech. The skin represents a powerful force that has been forcibly contained within it.

1) Elderflame Operator

Elderflame Operator (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Elderflame Skin collection is one of the first unique weapon bundles to be introduced in Valorant. The entire bundle tops the charts when priced and sits at 9900 VP. The Elderflame Operator is the highest-priced skin at 2475 VP. There are 4 color variants and 3 upgrades excluding the base version.

The design of the entire bundle looks phenomenal and is based on dragons. The powerful aura that this skin exhibits remains unmatched to date and it also features stunning sound effects, reload animation, and VFX.

This concludes the list of the best and costliest Operator skins in Valorant. Riot Games thrives to entertain the community with regular additions to the game in the form of cosmetics and content. These skin collections are made with diligence that allure the entire community. Fans can expect more spectacular bundles to be released in the future.

