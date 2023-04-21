Valorant's new arcade-themed bundle: Everything known so far

Multiple teasers for Valorant's new skin bundle have been making the rounds on Twitter. The new cosmetic collection is inspired by old-school gaming arcades and will come out at the start of Episode 6 Act 3, which is only a couple of days away. It's been a while since the title saw its last animated skin bundle, Oni 2.0, early on in March 2023.

With only a few days remaining before the next Act's start, you might be wondering what will be included in the upcoming collection and when you will be able to get your hands on it. Fortunately, this article offers the relevant information below.

When is the new arcade-themed skin bundle coming to Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT There’s room for another name. Just press play. There’s room for another name. Just press play. https://t.co/Qh4SpILIng

The new skin collection is confirmed to arrive with the start of Episode 6 Act 3 on April 25, 2023. It will be deployed at approximately 2 pm PDT for North American players. The same patch will be available for players on the Mumbai server starting from 3:30 am IST on April 26, 2023.

What weapon skins will be part of Valorant's new arcade-themed bundle?

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks



Multiple player cards will also be included and the Bundle will cost more than 10,000 VP | The Arcade Bundle will include a Phantom, Bulldog, Operator, Ghost, and the Power Fist Melee.Multiple player cards will also be included and the Bundle will cost more than 10,000 VP | #VALORANT The Arcade Bundle will include a Phantom, Bulldog, Operator, Ghost, and the Power Fist Melee. Multiple player cards will also be included and the Bundle will cost more than 10,000 VP | #VALORANT

The following skins have been speculated to be part of the upcoming skin collection in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter:

Phantom

Operator

Bulldog

Ghost

Melee - Power Fist Melee

It is going to bring the first animated Phantom skin to Valorant in 2023, with both the Araxys and Oni 2.0 bundles featuring Vandals as the highlight rifle skins. This collection will also feature a Bulldog skin, giving the low-cost gun its third animated cosmetic in Act 3 this year.

Much is not known about what the skins will look like, but from the teasers so far, one can assume that they will follow a design principle similar to the Glitchpop bundles with variations.

The melee skin also follows a brand new format, taking a diversion from the karambit, butterfly knife, and sword formula that seemed to be favorites of Valorant's developers and players.

How much will Valorant's new skin collection cost?

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks The arcade bundle won’t be called arcade on release but will be themed around the machine that’s are around the different maps.



The bundle will launch with the act release. The arcade bundle won’t be called arcade on release but will be themed around the machine that’s are around the different maps.The bundle will launch with the act release.

According to popular content creator @ValorLeaks on Twitter, the new arcade-themed collection will be priced at more than 10,000 VP. That means each weapon skin has to cost at least 2,500 VP, which will make this bundle the second-most expensive skin collection in Valorant after the Spectrum bundle, which was designed as part of a collaboration with musician Zedd.

What do fans know from the teasers so far?

In the two teasers so far, the first showed Gekko taking out an old box with stickers, while the other presents the scoreboard of a machine — like the ones you would find in an old-fashioned gaming arcade — with the initials of some Agents.

According to @ValorLeaks, the skin collection will be called by a different name upon official release. Having said that, no matter what it is called, most players will want to get their hands on this bundle as soon as it comes out.

Poll : 0 votes