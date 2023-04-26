Is Valorant's Radiant Entertainment System skin collection worth buying?

The Radiant Entertainment System skin is the latest collection and the first bundle of Episode 6 Act 3 in Valorant and can currently be purchased from the in-game shop. It is based on the arcade theme of the current Act and brings nostalgia to some experienced old players from the 80s. The bundle contains fourteen items, including weapon skins, player cards, and more.

While the bundle costs a little more than usual, this article will determine whether Valorant's Radiant Entertainment System skin is worth buying.

The Radiant Entertainment System collection is the most enormous bundle available in Valorant

The Radiant Entertainment System contains five weapon skins, three player cards, three gun buddies, and three sprays. Being an Ultra tier variant bundle, it includes animation, color, and a unique musical-based design on the side of the weapons.

The three skin variants, namely the Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut, completely change the outlook of every weapon. The melee weapons receive a massive transformation and transform into a different weapon with each variant change, which has not been seen in any of the previously released collections. Each melee weapon contains an arcade game fitted on its back.

The other weapons remain unchanged, and only the color is altered. The end-round kill animation also changes to a boom, dance, or knock-out theme depending on the variant and provides a unique animation. Every firearm magazine has been swapped into game cartridges and has a glow-up upon reloading.

The audio cue has been swapped into arcade VFX, playing a related sound upon every kill and reload. It also plays a theme based on the game upon inspecting the weapon in Valorant.

Price and more information

The entire collection is available for grabs for 11,900 VP, granting 14 weapon cosmetics. It consists of a Bulldog, Phantom, Operator, and Ghost skin, along with three variants of Power Fist. As the melee weapon is the major highlight of the bundle, it can be purchased separately for 5950 VP, while the other weapon skins can be bought for 2975 VP each.

Other items can be picked up to 325-475 VP, each amounting to 9,475 VP, which is otherwise free along with the bundle. The cost of the melee weapon is half of the entire bundle, making purchasing only the melee weapon a bit silly.

Conclusion

The cost of the Radiant Entertainment System collection in Valorant makes the purchase a little bit, depending on the affordability of the players. The high price of the weapons and the melee weapons makes it the most costly bundle in the entire game released yet.

However, it provides the most extensive collection of in-game items in the bundle with a unique approach to three different melee skins combined in a single weapon, which makes it worth it for the people wanting to add them to their collection.

