How to get Radiant Entertainment System gun buddies in Valorant?

Valorant will receive a new weapon bundle in the Episode 6 Act 3 update. The Radiant Entertainment System will feature various items, including new weapon skins, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards. The collection will introduce three new gun buddies - Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut.

The upcoming bundle's unique design pays tribute to the previous generation of games and celebrates gaming progress. Players can purchase the entire bundle once it debuts in Valorant's in-game store and get their hands on all the exclusive items.

This article will highlight all the upcoming Valorant gun buddies in the Radiant Entertainment System bundle.

Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut debut as arcade-style gun buddies in Valorant

Riot Games has been introducing new playable content with every seasonal update. The Episode 6 Act 3 patch will contain a brand new Battlepass alongside the Radiant Entertainment System weapon collection. The total cost of the upcoming skin collection will be 11,900 Valorant Points (VP), making it the costliest bundle ever to release.

The Radiant Entertainment System collection will contain five weapons from the entire arsenal. Here is a list of all the guns which will receive the new arcade look.

Phantom

Power Fist Melee (Knife skin)

Operator

Ghost

Bulldog

All the weapons will have a total of three upgradable levels to unlock animations and unique VFX alongside a total of three variants, including the basic one.

Each variant has a specific theme, which carries over to the three gun buddies in the bundle. Players can obtain all the items by buying the entire bundle or purchasing each gun buddy separately for 475 VP.

Bazooka Badger

Bazooka Badger gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

The Bazooka Badger is the first and default-themed buddy of the Radiant Entertainment System bundle. It features an animal, the badger, wearing goggles, standing on a hoverboard, and holding a blaster weapon. It is a nifty reminder of the aging platform shooter games that will be featured on older-generation consoles.

The badger is colored in light and dark blue hues with a gray pair of goggles. The booster weapon is quite large compared to the animal model and is also painted with a more vibrant shade of blue.

Dance Fever

Dance Fever gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

The Dance Fever gun buddy is designed to look like a stage with buttons under the platform. The arcade games would guide which blocks to step on to score points. The gun variants also feature a similar finisher and introduce a colorful new design with different VFX and sound effects.

The buddy is designed with tiny arrows on a 9-tile pad and with a subtle blue boundary. It has four arrows, and they come in two primary colors - red and purple.

K.nock O.ut

K.nock O.ut gun buddy (Image via Riot Games)

The K.nock O.ut gun buddy reminds players of the famous platform-based fighting games of the past. The item's design is a console controller of the previous generation devices. It features a joystick and just two buttons instead of the 4-button pads available now.

The overall colors of the buddy are decent and pack in a yellow-glow accent on the edges. The accent color helps the charm have a well-defined shape that instantly catches the eye.

The Episode 6 Act 3 update will introduce various new playable content to Valorant. The patch is also scheduled to return the Bind map to the competitive pool after its recent rework. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes