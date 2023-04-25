Valorant to introduce Bound, Monstrocity, and Moondash collections in Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 is right around the corner. However, this new act will not introduce any new Agents or maps. Episode 6 Act 3 will see the global beta release of Valorant's in-game tournament system known as Premiere. Apart from this, it will also see the return of an old but reworked map, Bind, which will make its way back into the competitive queue.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get ready for day one with a run through the basics.



Premier Global Open Beta launches April 25. Get ready for day one with a run through the basics.Premier Global Open Beta launches April 25. https://t.co/Tttf7wcpDB

Episode 6 Act 3 will be released on April 25 or April 26, depending on which region you're in. Server maintenance timings will also differ accordingly.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass features Bound Mace as the Melee weapon

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Now that you've had some time to get to know the crew, who's your favorite Gekko buddy? (We promise we won't tell.) Now that you've had some time to get to know the crew, who's your favorite Gekko buddy? (We promise we won't tell.) https://t.co/BXYMGiXI7k

Valorant introduces a new Battlepass with every new act, and Episode 6 Act 3 is no exception. Players can expect to see a new Battlepass in-game with various weapon skinlines, gun buddies, sprays, titles, and player cards.

Battlepasses are one of the most affordable items in the game as they cost 10$, which is 800 VP (Valorant Points). As always, the Battlepass will have 55 tiers, 50 of which will be part of the Battlepass, and the last five tiers will be the Epilogue. Players will always get free in-game items at the end of each Chapter, including a weapon skin after completing tier 50.

The three skin collections that players can get from Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass are:

Bound

Monstrocity

Moondash

Bound

Bound skin collection in Valorant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Bound collection is perhaps the best-looking weapon skinline in the Battlepass. Each weapon in the collection features a unique thorn-like structure growing on top, giving them a distinctive appearance.

The Bound collection will feature skins for the Classic, Bulldog, Judge, Phantom, and the Melee. However, it does not have any variants. Players will find this skin collection very similar to Omen's aesthetic, making it the perfect skinline for those who main the Agent in the game.

Monstrocity

Monstrocity skin collection in Valorant (Image via Sportskeeda)

Monstrocity is one of the cleaner-looking weapon skins in this Battlepass and will feature skins for the Ares, Sheriff, Spectre, and Vandal.

As always, the Battlepass features one skinline with variants, and this time it's the Monstrocity collection. This skinline will have four variants that we haven't seen before.

Moondash

Moondash skin collection in Valorant (Image via Sportskeeda)

Moondash is a simple but elegant weapon collection. The skin features a magical fox-like creature sprinting against the backdrop of a starry night.

Moondash will have skins for Frenzy, Guardian, Marshal, and Stinger. Unfortunately, this skinline will not have any variants.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get a full look at everything contained within the Radiant Entertainment System skin and its three retro game-inspired Variants–no cheat codes required. Get a full look at everything contained within the Radiant Entertainment System skin and its three retro game-inspired Variants–no cheat codes required. https://t.co/bGVe0b5d2L

Apart from these weapon skins, Episode 6 Act 3 will also release a new weapon skin bundle called the Radiant Entertainment System. The new bundle's theme will draw inspiration from retro games and will feature skins for the Phantom, Ghost, Operator, Bulldog, and Melee.

The most unique part of this skinline is how each variant will have a different sound effect and finisher. Players can get the Radiant Entertainment System bundle for 11,900 VP.

Poll : 0 votes