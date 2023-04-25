"Life earnings going to get burned": Valorant community reacts to high price of Radiant Entertainment System skin collection

Episode 6 Act 3 of Valorant is just around the corner, and it brings a brand new skin collection, the Radiant Entertainment System. The skin bundle is creating a lot of buzz in the community for various reasons. Not only has it been hyped up by the developers as their "most ambitious" skin collection yet, but with the level of detail incorporated to make the skins in-game outstanding, it is no surprise that the community is going absolutely bonkers.

That said, there are other reasons why it is making headlines among the Valorant community. The Radiant Entertainment System is also set to be the most expensive skin collection in Riot's character-based tactical shooter.

How much does the Radiant Entertainment System cost in Valorant?

The latest addition to the game's ever-growing collection of weapon skins costs 11,900 VP for the entire bundle. When converted to real-world currencies, it will cost players in the United States of America approximately $110 to purchase the bundle in its entirety. Those in India would have to cough up nearly ₹9,000 for the entire collection.

Each gun skin in the collection costs 2,975 VP, and the melee skin costs 5,950 VP on its own. There are also three variations of the gun buddy, spray, and player card at 475 VP, 375 VP, and 375 VP each, respectively.

To put how high these prices are into context, the most expensive collection before this was the Spectrum collection, designed in collaboration with musician Zedd, which cost 10,700 VP for the entire bundle. There were also two Exclusive-tier collections, Elderflame and Protocol 781-A, which cost 9,900 VP for the bundle.

How the community reacted to the price of the Radiant Entertainment system bundle

This tweet is a more or less accurate summation of what most people's reaction to the skin collection has been so far. While the community is hugely impressed by the collection itself, they are taken aback by the extremely high price point of this in-game cosmetic.

Here are some of the reactions people from the community had to a tweet from @ValorLeaks about the collection's pricing:

Vegod @Vegod_ @ValorLeaks imagine the amount of money they make from this @ValorLeaks imagine the amount of money they make from this

azu ♡ @ilyazuleaa then paying for radianite on top of that @ValorLeaks so expensivethen paying for radianite on top of that @ValorLeaks so expensive 😭 then paying for radianite on top of that

While most people were astonished by the price of the skins, some had a few interesting critical viewpoints to offer.

Tony D @RealTonyD2 @ValorLeaks They'd make so much more money if they priced it so most people would buy the bundle. @ValorLeaks They'd make so much more money if they priced it so most people would buy the bundle.

Paselo 🦊 @paselo92 @ValorLeaks If people would stop buying these overpriced bundles maybe riot would rethink their prices. @ValorLeaks If people would stop buying these overpriced bundles maybe riot would rethink their prices.

ravens flock @midglivy @ValorLeaks god damn over $100 is insane, 10k should be the absolute most and even then that’s so overpriced @ValorLeaks god damn over $100 is insane, 10k should be the absolute most and even then that’s so overpriced 😭

Hope @hopecasasv @VALORANTLATAM

#WarriorNun #SaveWarriorNun @ValorLeaks I want to file a complaint to Riot @riotgames you can't You can't set a global price when we don't have the same economy globally!!! @PlayVALORANT @ValorLeaks I want to file a complaint to Riot @riotgames you can't You can't set a global price when we don't have the same economy globally!!! @PlayVALORANT @VALORANTLATAM #WarriorNun #SaveWarriorNun

All that being said, despite being extremely expensive, Valorant's latest skin bundle is bound to find a lot of consumers. It might be interesting to examine why the skin has been marked at such a high price point.

Why is the Radiant Entertainment System bundle, Valorant's latest skin collection, so expensive?

At the very outset, the level of detail that has gone into building this collection is absolutely spectacular. Each weapon skin in the collection has three variants. However, unlike other collections, where variants are just different colors of the same thing, each one in the Radiant Entertainment System collection is based on a different arcade game.

Each of the three variants in Valorant's latest skin collection features unique visual and sound effects. This includes firing sound and animation, spectating animation, kill banners, and finisher. There are also three different player cards, buddies, and sprays corresponding to each of the three variants.

This essentially means players will get three completely different skins, albeit based on the same theme, for the price of one.

