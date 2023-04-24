Valorant Bound skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass for Valorant will introduce three new skin collections - Bound, Moondash, and Monstrocity. All weapon skins will be available at different tiers of the pass. The skins follow a specific theme and will be avaialble for a handful of the weapons instead of the entire arsenal. The upcoming Bound collection is an eye-catching set of skins that will surely excite players.

It mixes metal and organic elements that help it stand out from others. It features a decent color palette that is not distracting, coupled with bright accents highlighting the gun’s form. Let's take a closer look at the Bound skin collection for Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 3.

Bound weapon skins set to launch in Valorant with Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass

Riot Games hosts a talented group of developers and artists who spend countless hours creating unique playable content for Valorant. The upcoming update will refresh the competitive season and bring a brand new Battlepass, including the Bound skin collection.

Price and release date

Instead of being featured as a separate bundle, the Bound skin line will be included in the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass itself. The pass will cost a total of 1000 Valorant Points (VP) and will provide full access to all 55 tiers, including five epilog tiers.

Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass will be released on April 25, 2023, alongside the new Act update. Players can start grinding for the exclusive skins once the update is launched globally.

Variants

The Bound collection will only be available with one basic variant. This skinline will not be upgradable and will not contain any additional visual effects. Episode 6 Act 3 will also introduce the Monstrocity bundle, the only collection with different color variants on the Battlepass.

Weapons

The Bound skinline will feature a total of five weapons, leaving out the others for the remaining two collections. Here is a list of all the arms that will be receiving it:

Bulldog

Classic

Judge

Phantom

Melee

Design

The Bound skin collection in Valorant offers a fresh perspective on the fusion of technology and nature. The weapon skins feature a darker piece of thorn-like structure at the center covering the overall metallic weapon design. Several ceremonial ribbons hold the gun together and seem to control the dark overgrowth.

While the guns share a similar design, the melee showcases a different form than the other knife skins in the Battlepass. This mace-like weapon is also engulfed in the same dark thorns at the center, bound by cloth pieces. The melee looks lethal with its design also packing sharp spikes on either side of the hilt.

The entire skinline boasts a faint glow in some parts between the dark elements, which makes the overgrowth appear organic. The bodies of the weapons have designs engraved on the metallic pieces for a more detailed look.

The Battlepass is an effective system that allows players to expand their skin collection without spending large sums of money. Apart from weapon collections, it also brings a plethora of gun buddies, sprays, and player cards for Valorant players to interact with.

