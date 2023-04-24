When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 begin for all regions?

A brand new phase in Valorant is about to kick off with the start of Episode 6 Act 3. This will be the last Act for Episode 6, which started at the beginning of 2023. The developers have promised many interesting things for this Act, including a new game mode, a new premium skin collection, an updated map pool, and a brand new Battlepass.

Valorant follows a pattern where it deploys the same patch for different regions at different points of time, so it might be confusing for players to figure out exactly when they can get their hands on all the cool new stuff coming with Episode 6 Act 3 of the game.

Launch time for Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 in all regions

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Finish strong. Grab those remaining tiers from the Battlepass and reach for new Ranked heights before the Act closes out on April 24. Finish strong. Grab those remaining tiers from the Battlepass and reach for new Ranked heights before the Act closes out on April 24. https://t.co/etVrMQ5lG3

You will get to download Patch 6.08, which will contain all the new content for Episode 6 Act 3, on April 25, 2023, if you are in North America, Brazil or LATAM. However, if you are in Europe or anywhere in the Asia-Pacific region, you will have to wait a bit longer as the patch only arrives in these regions the next day, April 26.

Before the patch is ready to install on your PC, the game goes offline for server maintenance lasting approximately four hours before big patches like this one. Here are the exact list of timings when Valorant will go offline at the end of Episode 6 Act 2:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 14:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 06:00 PDT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 20:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 14:00 PDT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on April 25, 2023, at 06:00 PDT.

You will be able to download Patch 6.08 as soon as the server maintenance is over in your region. This will give you access to all the new content in the upcoming Act.

All the new content coming to Valorant with Episode 6 Act 3

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Take a look at the requirements to play in Premier Global Open Beta. Enrollment starts on APRIL 25.



#VALORANTPremierBeta The climb to the top starts with a strong team.Take a look at the requirements to play in Premier Global Open Beta. Enrollment starts on APRIL 25. The climb to the top starts with a strong team.Take a look at the requirements to play in Premier Global Open Beta. Enrollment starts on APRIL 25.#VALORANTPremierBeta https://t.co/EfoZ3VlDJN

Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 will also mark the beginning of the Global Open Beta of the Premier game mode, which will let players build teams and compete in a tournament-like structure.

Episode 6 Act 3 will bring with it a brand new Battlepass, which will contain the Monstrocity, Bound, and Moondash skin collections alongside a bunch of other cosmetic items.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Icebox leaves the Competitive and Unrated queue map rotation when Bind returns at the start of Act III (Patch 6.08).



To help you prepare, the Bind updates will go live in all other modes with Patch 6.07. Icebox leaves the Competitive and Unrated queue map rotation when Bind returns at the start of Act III (Patch 6.08).To help you prepare, the Bind updates will go live in all other modes with Patch 6.07. https://t.co/DbKLFGRgvu

The upcoming Act will also mark the re-entry of Bind into the competitive queue. This will be accompanied by Icebox leaving the map-pool for a while to make some design adjustments.

Lastly, a new skin bundle called Radiant Entertainment System will come to Valorant's shop. This bundle features a Phantom, Operator, Bulldog, and melee skin and follows a retro-style arcade gaming aesthetic.

