Valorant: List of all-time kill leaders in a single VCT match

Valorant's second season ended recently, with LOUD taking the title of Champions 2022 Istanbul. The best professional Valorant players showcased their skills and talents in the VCT event.

With the VCT 2022 event concluding, multiple stats of all of the players were on the table. One of these stats is of the players who were the all-time kill leaders in a single match from the start. Playing and performing spectacularly on a world stage is an achievement in itself, and it was marvelous to watch all the teams put in their best effort.

Valorant ranked list of 10 all-time kill leaders in a single VCT match

10) LOUD Sacy

LOUD Less (Image via Riot Games)

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi is a Brazillian player born on December 2, 1997. His performance was brilliant in the role of an Initiator. His expertise in different setups in difficult scenarios made it possible for LOUD to take the World Champions 2022 title.

With 32 kills in the recent VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul, Sacy places 10th as the kill leader in a single VCT match.

9) Sentinels TenZ

Sentinels TenZ (Image via Riot Games)

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a Canadian of Vietnamese descent born on May 5, 2001. Tenz is widely known due to his professional presence in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for the team Cloud9. TenZ is a fantastic player but the team has not struck gold yet in the last seasons.

With 32 kills in VCT Masters 3 2021, TenZ places 9th as the kill leader in a single VCT match.

Sentinels TenZ (Image via Riot Games)

TenZ takes the spot again in the list as the 8th kill leader in a single VCT match. His position came about with 33 kills in VCT Masters 2 2021, making TenZ the only player to be mentioned twice in the same list.

7) Team Liquid Jamppi

Team Liquid Jamppi (Image via Riot Games)

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen is a Finnish player born on July 22, 2001, who currently plays for Team Liquid. He is known for his noteworthy performance in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for team ENCE. Jamppi plays the role of a Sentinel for his team.

With 33 kills in VCT Master 1 2022, Jamppi takes the 7th spot of kill leader in a single VCT match.

6) LOUD Less

LOUD Less (Image via Riot Games)

Felipe "Less" Basso is a Brazilian player born on February 24, 2005, who is currently playing for LOUD. He is a brilliant player and new talent that surfaced with a glorious victory in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. He plays the role of a Sentinel for his team but dabbles in the Controller role when necessary.

With 33 kills in VCT Master 1 2022, Jamppi takes the 6th position for kill leader in a single VCT match.

5) Fnatic Derke

Fnatic Derke (Image via Riot Games)

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish-Russian player born on February 6, 2003, and currently plays for Fnatic. He is known for his presence in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive back when he played for Skitlite and KOVA Esports. Derke plays the Sentinel role for his team in Valorant.

With 34 kills in VCT Master 2, 20221, Derke has taken the 5th spot on the list for kill leader in a single VCT match.

4) 100 Thieves Bang

100 Thieves Bang (Image via Riot Games)

Sean "Bang" Bezerra is an American player born on March 13, 2004, and currently plays for 100 Thieves (on loan from TSM). He primarily plays the Controller role for 100 Theives and has exquisite skills in the role in Valorant.

With 35 kills in the VCT Champions 2022, Bang secures the 4th position for kill leader in a single VCT match.

3) OpTic Gaming Marved

OpTic Gaming Marved (Image via Riot Games)

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen is a Canadian player born on February 24, 2000, and he currently plays for OpTic Gaming. He has a history in the esports scene in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive but is only well known after his debut in Valorant. He primarily plays the Controller role for his team in Valorant.

With 35 kills in VCT Master 1 2022, Marved secures the 3rd position for being kill leader in a single VCT match.

2) DRX BuZz

DRX BuZz (Image via Riot Games)

Byung-Chul "BuZz" Yu is a South Korean player born on January 13, 2003, who currently plays for DRX. He plays the Duelist and Sentinels role for his team as and when the situation calls for it. His in-game awareness and talent for Valorant were seen on the world stage in VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

With 36 kills in VCT Champions 2022, BuZz takes the 2nd position in the list for kill leader in a single VCT match.

1) Boom Esports Tehbotol

Boom Esports Tehbotol (Image via Riot Games)

David "Tehbotol" Monangin is an Indonesian player born on August 4, 2001, who currently plays for BOOM Esports. He usually plays the Controller role for his tea but is also a great Initiator player. He showed great promise and had spectacular momentum, but an unfortunate end in the VCT 2022 event (Valorant tournament).

With 38 kills in the VCT Champions 2022, Tehbotol places first as the kill leader in a single VCT match.

