Top 5 moments from VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid marked the first international event of the 2024 season. With eight teams participating from the four franchised leagues, competition was fierce. After an intense Swiss stage and a nerve-wracking Playoffs stage, North American team Sentinels was crowned as champions of Madrid.

This was one of the few events where any team could take away the trophy. All the players displayed amazing skill and created some of the best moments in Valorant esports history. Below is a list of five such instances from VCT Masters Madrid.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The most unforgettable moments from VCT Masters Madrid

1) TenZ returns to the international stage with a Classic ace

TenZ aces with the Classic (Image via Riot Games/ Valorant Champions Tour||YouTube)

Americas' Sentinels was among the tournament favorites coming into VCT Masters Madrid. This also meant that the former Masters winner, TenZ would make his return to the global stage after three long years.

Their first match on the Swiss stage was against Team Heretics. Shockingly, in the first round of the first map, TenZ, as Omen, engaged in a bunch of duels against multiple enemies. He was able to outmaneuver and dodge all their utility and got himself an ace with just a classic and nine HP (Health Points). It was one of the most impressive aces of the event.

2) t3xture 4k clutch against EDward Gaming

t3xture destroys the enemy with the Ghost (Image via Riot Games/ ValoranPlay||YouTube)

Gen.G had surprised many when their newly revamped roster finished first at the Pacific Kickoff. This achievement cemented them as one of the strongest teams heading into VCT Masters Madrid.

Squad member t3xture had a monstrous performance at the Pacific Kickoff and maintained that form for VCT Masters Madrid. In their match against EDward Gaming on Split, he created one of the most incredible moments of the event. As the EDG players began to swarm into his site, t3xture shut down three of them with just four bullets of his Ghost.

With the round down to a 1v1, he quickly rotated to the other site and took down the last enemy with only 15 HP to spare. It was one of the most unbelievable feats at the event.

3) f0rsakeN's ace clutch against EDward Gaming

f0rsakeN's impossible ace clutch (Image via Riot Games/ Valorant Champions Tour||YouTube)

Paper Rex have always been a fierce squad to go up against in an international event. With a single change in the roster, the team would end up experimenting quite a lot with their Agent compositions.

One such composition saw f0rsakeN play Yoru against EDward Gaming on Split. In round four of Paper Rex's attacking half, four of their players got instantly killed while executing on the A site. This left f0rsakeN alone with just a Judge. Given the player advantage, EDG were fearless and two of them ended up pushing into f0rsakeN's Judge granting him free kills and a Vandal.

While the round still looked impossible, f0rsakeN was somehow able to isolate every fight and just headshot all three remaining players. He granted Paper Rex their first-round win of the map with only three HP left. This was easily one of the most spectacular clutches of VCT Masters Madrid.

4) N4RRATE's crucial 1v3 clutch against Sentinels

N4RRATE's crucial 3k clutch (Image via Riot Games/ Valorant Champions Tour||YouTube)

Karmine Corp was the rookie squad that vanquished the best team from last year, Fnatic, and reached VCT Masters Madrid. From this new roster, N4RRATE emerged as one of the top performers and was expected to maintain that form in his first international event.

In KC's intense matchup against Sentinels, the team had their backs against the wall. They had lost the first map by 8-13 and were down on the second by 10-11. While the team had unfortunately died early, N4RRATE was the only one left in a 1v3 clutch. With only nine seconds to spare, he tapped the spike to bait out two players and killed them both in an insane spray transfer.

Thanks to this, he got his ultimate ability and cleared out most of the site. He eventually pushed toward the final player and ended the round with an insane headshot. While Karmine Corp still lost the map, this was definitely one of the most crucial clutches in the entire series.

5) Life aces with Reyna against Karmine Corp

Life's insane Reyna ace (Image via Riot Games/ Valorant Champions Tour||YouTube)

FunPlus Phoenix had a complete revamp for the 2024 season. The team recruited a bunch of new players including the very renowned, Life from Attacking Soul Esports.

Although the team failed to go deeper in VCT Masters Madrid, Life delivered amazing performances throughout the event. His best showing was against KC on the first map, Icebox as the Duelist, Reyna. During round 20, Life boldly swung into every single enemy. He took out the entire team almost all by himself on the A site with five headshots. While the team still lost the series, this was definitely among the most hyped moments from the matchup.

