5 Agents with the highest pick rate at VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid was the first official international Valorant tournament of 2024. The event saw a total of eight teams from the four franchised leagues. They then went through a Swiss stage and the Playoffs to become the first Masters winners of the year.

Madrid became a starting point for a new era of Valorant that saw more rookies than veterans at a VCT event. With it came a lot of new ideas that led to experimental Agent compositions for teams to try out. Below is a list of the five Agents with the highest pick rate at VCT Masters Madrid.

The Agents with the highest pick rate in VCT Masters Madrid

1) Viper

Viper has been in Valorant since the game's beta stage. She comes under the Controller category of Agents and is perhaps one of the most unique. Viper's abilities make her a good mix of a Controller and a Sentinel.

VCT Masters Madrid saw Viper get picked the most. She had a pick rate of 78% in the entire event. The Agent was picked on every map and by almost every team. The new Agent meta of using two Controllers was very strong during VCT Masters Madrid and, hence, directly resulted in a rise in her pick rate.

2) Omen

Omen has also been a part of Valorant since the beta stage. He is one of the more aggressive Controllers in the game and almost acts like a second entry alongside the Duelist. His abilities, like Paranoia and Shrouded Step, make him the X factor for most teams in their Agent composition.

VCT Masters Madrid saw Omen have a pick rate of 68% despite the fact that he was not picked on maps like Lotus, Breeze, and even Icebox. Many mechanically skilled players like TenZ, tuyz, Karon, etc., would use Omen as a secondary Duelist on the team, which would have a high impact on the match.

3) Raze

Raze is the bombastic Duelist Agent from Brazil. Despite her existence since the beta stage, she has seen some ups and downs in her pick rate. It was only in 2023 that Raze became such a significant pick for most teams' composition due to her speedy and unpredictable entries.

In VCT Masters Madrid, Raze saw a pick rate of 52%. She was used in many double Duelist compositions alongside Jett and saw the highest pick rate on the map, Split. Players like Monyet, ZmjjKK, t3xture, zekken, etc., thrived on this Agent and converted so many impossible rounds into victories using her abilities.

4) Jett

Jett is the poster girl for Valorant and has existed in the game since the beta stage. She comes under the Duelist category of Valorant's Agents and is easily the most recognizable character from the game. Her abilities make her one of the strongest Agents in the game, as they allow her to be aggressive and reposition very easily.

In VCT Masters Madrid, Jett had a pick rate of 43%. As usual, she was mainly used on maps like Ascent and Breeze. While she still saw a decent amount of usage during the event, Haven not being in the map pool certainly hurt her pick rate a bit. As always, Jett was used as the dive Duelist and the Operator player on most team compositions. Gen.G was one of the only teams that used her as a lurking Duelist on Split, which had a lot of impact.

5) KAY/O

KAY/O was the 16th Agent introduced in Valorant and comes under the Initiator category of the game's Agents. His abilities are extremely useful in slowing down quick executes, and he is sometimes used aggressively to enter sites.

During VCT Masters Madrid, KAY/O enjoyed a pick rate of 36%. This is quite significant, as the Agent had a pick rate of only 19% in Valorant Champions 2023. Skye's nerfs have certainly changed the meta for the better, opening up chances for other Initiators to be used in Agent compositions. KAY/O was mainly picked on maps like Sunset and Ascent and also appeared on Breeze.

