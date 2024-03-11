Top 5 Sentinel players to look out for in VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid is right around the corner and will be the first major event of the 2024 season. Eight teams from all over the world are set to compete on the international stage to become the first Masters winner of 2024. Participating teams will be battling through the Swiss stage and playoffs to get their hands on this trophy.

This year has been an exceptional one for Valorant esports. Many established players have been outshined by rookies, leading to the birth of a new era in VCT. Many Sentinel mains have also taken center stage and delivered some of the most memorable moments in their regional events. Below is a list of five Sentinel players that viewers should look out for at VCT Masters Madrid.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Sentinel players to look out for at VCT Masters Madrid

1) johnqt

johnqt at VCT Americas Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Mohamed Amin "johnqt" Ouarid is a Moroccan Valorant player who currently plays for Sentinels. He has mainly fulfilled the role of the Sentinel Agents like Cypher and Killjoy but has even stepped in as the Controller, Viper, on certain maps.

After a very close loss with M80 against The Guard in Ascension 2023, johnqt made his entry into the franchise alongside Sentinels. His addition as an IGL (In-game leader) has greatly improved the team's performance and consistency. As a Sentinel player, his lurks are perfectly timed, and the team can always count on him to get multi-kills. johnqt will be scary to go up against, both as the IGL and as a Sentinel during VCT Masters Madrid.

2) benjyfishy

benjyfishy at VCT EMEA Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

British Valorant pro Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish currently plays for Team Heretics. While he is often seen on Sentinel Agents, he can also play the Controller role when required.

benjyfishy became a part of the newly revamped Team Heretics' roster for the 2024 season. He is a huge contributor to the team's qualification for Masters Madrid. His incredible mechanics would almost always guarantee a multi-kill, and he is also known to clutch during very crucial rounds.

Benjy has consistently out-aimed players who have far more experience. With a performance that witnessed him get an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 214.5 at the EMEA Kickoff, he has entered the conversation of the top Sentinel players in Europe. However, VCT Masters Madrid will be a true test for him as well as his team.

3) CHICHOO

CHICHOO at VCT Masters Tokyo (Image via Riot Games)

Wan "CHICHOO" Shunji is a Chinese esports player who plays for EDward Gaming. He mainly picks Agents like Cypher and Killjoy but has even played Controllers like Omen, Brimstone, and Viper when needed.

CHICHOO was among the best Sentinel players of the 2023 season. His aggressive peaks, combined with his high mechanical skill, would always lead to some of the most incredible moments in VCT history. Alongside this, he has clutched many rounds for his team when needed.

CHICHOO got himself an ACS of 211.9 in the China Kickoff. His latest performance, paired with his mechanical skills, makes CHICHOO one of the deadliest Sentinel players to go against in VCT Masters Madrid.

4) Meteor

Meteor at VCT LOCK//IN (Image via Riot Games)

South Korean esports player, Kim "Meteor" Tae-O, plays for Gen.G in the Pacific region. Although he used to be renowned as a Duelist in the past, particularly Jett, Meteor has transitioned into a Sentine player ahead of the 2024 VCT season.

As a former Duelist, he brings a level of aggression and confidence to what is mostly a very lurk-based Agent. With the experience from last year and a new roster, Meteor qualified for Masters Madrid by winning the Pacific Kickoff. During this regional event, he got himself an ACS of 222.0. An aggressive, talented player like Meteor can be a big threat to many teams during VCT Masters Madrid.

5) Less

Less at VCT Americas League (Image via Riot Games)

Brazilian esports player Felipe "Less” de Loyola plays for the LOUD. Apart from his Sentinel role, he is also very well known for his plays with Viper.

Less has always been one of the most consistent players from LOUD. He is always great with his lurks and is never afraid to become aggressive and give his team some multi-kills. During the Americas Kickoff, Less secured an ACS of 213.3 without even playing a Sentinel. His confidence and consistency make him one of the most terrifying players to go up against during VCT Masters Madrid.

Check out these VCT listicles:

Teams to look out for at Americas League || Teams to look out for at China League || Players to look out for at China League || Teams to look out for in 2024