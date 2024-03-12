Top 5 Initiator players to look out for in VCT Masters Madrid

VCT Masters Madrid will be the first international event in the 2024 season. It will see a total of eight teams from the four franchised leagues go head-to-head to be the first Masters winner of this year. The format has been slightly changed this time around with the addition of the Swiss Stage, but the later stage of Playoffs will be the same as before.

This year has already started off like a rollercoaster by giving rise to many newer rookies in the esports scene. On the other hand, the established and experienced Initiator players are only getting better with each tournament. This event will showcase some of the best Initiator mains on stage, and given below is a list of five such professionals that viewers need to look out for.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Initiator players to look out for in VCT Masters Madrid

1) N4RRATE

N4RRATE at VCT EMEA Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

Marshall "N4RRATE" Massey is an American esports player for Karminee Corp. He mainly plays the role of an Initiator, but has also stepped in the shoes of Duelist Agents like Raze and Reyna when needed.

N4RRATE's rise to the top of the EMEA was amazing to witness at the start of VCT 2024. With a new team full of rookies and an experienced coach, he has been able to unlock his full potential. His perfect utility usage and the ability to frag out like a Duelist makes him one of the strongest Initiator players to face off against at VCT Masters Madrid.

2) Sacy

Sacy at VCT Americas Kickoff (Image via Riot Games)

The Brazilian esports player, Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi, plays for Sentinels. He has mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator, but has even played as the Controller, Omen, and the Duelist, Jett.

After the constant role swaps last year, Sacy has now retained the role of a full time Initiator for his team. This has very noticeably helped his confidence and performance as his utility always finds value by setting up his teammates for perfect kills.

His 'Champions winner' experience also comes in very handy during some crucial rounds as he always makes the smartest plays towards winning a map. VCT Masters Madrid could be Sacy's chance to bag another international trophy.

3) nobody

nobody at VCT Masters Tokyo (Image via Riot Games)

Wang "nobody" Senxu is a Chinese esports player in EDward Gaming. Apart from the Initiator Agents, nobody has also filled in as the Sentinel, Cypher, and the Controllers, Omen and Viper, in the past.

EDward Gaming's meteoric rise last year showed that Chinese Valorant pros have a lot to give on the stage. EDG's nobody was able to prove that he is one of the best Initiator players in the world. He was a huge contributor to the team that qualified VCT Masters Madrid and got himself an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 213.2.

nobody is always able to get multikills for his roster and is never afraid to take on a duel. Coming into VCT Masters Madrid, he will be a huge threat to many teams that go against EDG.

4) d4v41

d4v41 at VCT Masters Tokyo (Image via Riot Games)

Malaysian esports player Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee plays for Paper Rex. Apart from the role of an Initiator, he has also played as the Controller Agents, Viper and Omen, alongside the Sentinel Agents, Sage and Chamber, on certain maps.

d4v41 is an extremely flexible player who somehow makes every Agent feel easy to play. Given Paper Rex's aggressive playstyle, he has always been the calmer and composed teammate who lands a good amount of impact.

d4v41's Initiator role also shines during crucial clutch situations, and has even been able to anchor a site almost like a Sentinel. VCT Masters Madrid will be his eighth international appearance at a global Valorant event.

5) cauanzin

cauanzin at Americas League (Image via Riot Games)

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira is a Brazilian esports player who plays for LOUD. While he is mostly known for his Initiator plays on Breach, he has also played as the Sentinel Agent, Sage, in the past.

After an extraordinary performance in his Tier 1 debut last year, cauanzin has been able to continue that level of performance in 2024. Under the leadership of Saadhak, he has truly become a deadly fragging powerhouse who can single handedly deliver clutches to his team.

His perfectly timed utility and cracked aim have made him one of the fiercest Initiator players in the scene. LOUD have been looking good in 2024, and their performance can lead to VCT Masters Madrid being the first international trophy for cauanzin.

