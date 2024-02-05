cauanzin's Valorant settings can act as the one-stop solution for players looking to take their gameplay to the next level. Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira is a Brazilian youngster who took the world by storm as he joined LOUD Esports for VCT 2023. In 2024, he is likely to continue his reign of dominance as one of the best Initiators in the world.

Although Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter has 23 playable Agents, each with unique abilities, in the end, the players with the best aim stand out. To perform at the peak of your abilities, you need optimal settings. However, that can be difficult to zero in on as the Settings menu is extensive. This is where cauanzin's Valorant settings can be helpful.

Everything fans need to know about cauanzin's Valorant settings

cauanzin with LOUD Esports lifting the VCT Americas 2023 trophy (Image via Riot Games)

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.25

eDPI: 200

ADS Sensitivity: 0.77

Scoped Sensitivity: 0.77

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner length opacity: 1

Inner line length: 3

Inner line thickness 2

Inner line offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.7

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Following cauanzin's Valorant settings can be a good starting point, but you must make sure to tweak the numbers according to your specific needs.

