cauanzin's Valorant settings can act as the one-stop solution for players looking to take their gameplay to the next level. Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira is a Brazilian youngster who took the world by storm as he joined LOUD Esports for VCT 2023. In 2024, he is likely to continue his reign of dominance as one of the best Initiators in the world.
Although Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter has 23 playable Agents, each with unique abilities, in the end, the players with the best aim stand out. To perform at the peak of your abilities, you need optimal settings. However, that can be difficult to zero in on as the Settings menu is extensive. This is where cauanzin's Valorant settings can be helpful.
Everything fans need to know about cauanzin's Valorant settings
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.25
- eDPI: 200
- ADS Sensitivity: 0.77
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.77
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner length opacity: 1
- Inner line length: 3
- Inner line thickness 2
- Inner line offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.7
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: FXAA
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
Following cauanzin's Valorant settings can be a good starting point, but you must make sure to tweak the numbers according to your specific needs.
Check out VCT 2024 schedules:
VCT Americas Kickoff || VCT EMEA Kickoff || VCT Pacific Kickoff