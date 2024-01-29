VCT Pacific Kickoff: Schedule, teams, format, and more

VCT Pacific Kickoff will be the first tournament of the Asian leg of the VCT International Leagues. The tournament will kick off on February 17, 2024, and conclude on February 25, 2024. Fans would get to see their favorite teams, some with their old rosters, while others will be sporting brand-new members.

This article explains everything you need to know about the tournament.

VCT Pacific Kickoff: Teams

VCT Pacific teams (Image via Riot Games)

The following teams will be participating in VCT Pacific Kickoff:

Paper Rex

Team Secret

DRX

DetonatioN FocusMe

Talon Esports

Bleed Esports

Gen G

Global Esports

Rex Regum Qeon

T1

ZETA DIVISION

VCT Pacific Kickoff: Format

VCT Pacific Kickoff format (Image via Riot Games)

The tournament will take place in three sections. The first will be the Group Stage, which will be conducted between February 17-21, 2024. Here, all 11 teams will be randomly seeded into three groups, and they will compete in their respective double-elimination brackets to secure a spot in the Play-ins or the Playoffs. Paper Rex, the VCT Pacific League 2023 winner, automatically got a bye for their first match.

The Play-ins will follow a single round-robin format. The best team from here, alongside the three group stage winners, will face each other in a single-elimination Playoffs bracket.

The winner and the runner-up will represent the Pacific region at Masters Madrid, the first global VCT event of 2024.

Check out our detailed coverage of the VCT 2024 format.

VCT Pacific Kickoff: Schedule and results

VCT Pacific Kickoff schedule (Image via Riot Games)

Note: This section will be updated as the tournament progresses

Group Stage

M1 - T1 vs Bleed Esports - February 17, 2024 - 22:00 PDT (previous day) / 7:00 CET / 11:30 IST / 14:00 SGT / 15:00 KST

M2 - ZETA DIVISION vs Global Esports - February 17, 2024 - 2:00 PDT / 11:00 CET / 15:30 IST / 18:00 SGT / 19:00 KST

M3 - Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon - February 17, 2024 - 00:00 PDT / 9:00 CET / 13:30 IST / 16:00 SGT / 17:00 KST

M4 - DRX vs DetonatioN FocusMe - February 18, 2024 - 2:00 PDT / 11:00 CET / 15:30 IST / 18:00 SGT / 19:00 KST

M5 - Team Secret vs Talon Esports - February 18, 2024 - 00:00 PDT / 9:00 CET / 13:30 IST / 16:00 SGT / 17:00 KST

M6 - Loser of M1 vs Loser of M2 - February 19, 2024 - 22:00 PDT (previous day) / 7:00 CET / 11:30 IST / 14:00 SGT / 15:00 KST

M7 - Loser of M4 vs Loser of M5 - TBD

M8 - Paper Rex vs Winner of M3 - TBD

M9 - Winner of M1 vs Winner of M2 - TBD

M10 - Winner of M4 vs Winner of M5 - TBD

M11 - Loser of M3 vs Loser of M8 - TBD

M12 - Winner of M6 vs Loser of M9 - TBD

M13 - Winner of M7 vs Winner of M10 - TBD

Play-ins

M1 - Winner of M12 vs Winner of M13 - TBD

M2 - Winner of M12 vs Winner of M11 - TBD

M3 - Winner of M11 vs Winner of M13 - TBD

Playoffs

TBD

VCT Pacific Kickoff: Livestream details

You can watch VCT Pacific Kickoff on the following platforms:

English

Korean

Japanese

Bahasa Indonesia

Thai

Vietnamese

Mandarin

Hindi

You can also check out our VCT 2024 Rostermania tracker.