VCT Pacific Kickoff: Schedule, teams, format, and more

VCT Pacific Kickoff will be the first tournament of the Asian leg of the VCT International Leagues. The tournament will kick off on February 17, 2024, and conclude on February 25, 2024. Fans would get to see their favorite teams, some with their old rosters, while others will be sporting brand-new members.
This article explains everything you need to know about the tournament.
VCT Pacific Kickoff: Teams
VCT Pacific teams (Image via Riot Games)
The following teams will be participating in VCT Pacific Kickoff:
- Paper Rex
- Team Secret
- DRX
- DetonatioN FocusMe
- Talon Esports
- Bleed Esports
- Gen G
- Global Esports
- Rex Regum Qeon
- T1
- ZETA DIVISION
VCT Pacific Kickoff: Format
VCT Pacific Kickoff format (Image via Riot Games)
The tournament will take place in three sections. The first will be the Group Stage, which will be conducted between February 17-21, 2024. Here, all 11 teams will be randomly seeded into three groups, and they will compete in their respective double-elimination brackets to secure a spot in the Play-ins or the Playoffs. Paper Rex, the VCT Pacific League 2023 winner, automatically got a bye for their first match.
The Play-ins will follow a single round-robin format. The best team from here, alongside the three group stage winners, will face each other in a single-elimination Playoffs bracket.
The winner and the runner-up will represent the Pacific region at Masters Madrid, the first global VCT event of 2024.
Check out our detailed coverage of the VCT 2024 format.
VCT Pacific Kickoff: Schedule and results
VCT Pacific Kickoff schedule (Image via Riot Games)
Note: This section will be updated as the tournament progresses
Group Stage
- M1 - T1 vs Bleed Esports - February 17, 2024 - 22:00 PDT (previous day) / 7:00 CET / 11:30 IST / 14:00 SGT / 15:00 KST
- M2 - ZETA DIVISION vs Global Esports - February 17, 2024 - 2:00 PDT / 11:00 CET / 15:30 IST / 18:00 SGT / 19:00 KST
- M3 - Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon - February 17, 2024 - 00:00 PDT / 9:00 CET / 13:30 IST / 16:00 SGT / 17:00 KST
- M4 - DRX vs DetonatioN FocusMe - February 18, 2024 - 2:00 PDT / 11:00 CET / 15:30 IST / 18:00 SGT / 19:00 KST
- M5 - Team Secret vs Talon Esports - February 18, 2024 - 00:00 PDT / 9:00 CET / 13:30 IST / 16:00 SGT / 17:00 KST
- M6 - Loser of M1 vs Loser of M2 - February 19, 2024 - 22:00 PDT (previous day) / 7:00 CET / 11:30 IST / 14:00 SGT / 15:00 KST
- M7 - Loser of M4 vs Loser of M5 - TBD
- M8 - Paper Rex vs Winner of M3 - TBD
- M9 - Winner of M1 vs Winner of M2 - TBD
- M10 - Winner of M4 vs Winner of M5 - TBD
- M11 - Loser of M3 vs Loser of M8 - TBD
- M12 - Winner of M6 vs Loser of M9 - TBD
- M13 - Winner of M7 vs Winner of M10 - TBD
Play-ins
- M1 - Winner of M12 vs Winner of M13 - TBD
- M2 - Winner of M12 vs Winner of M11 - TBD
- M3 - Winner of M11 vs Winner of M13 - TBD
Playoffs
- TBD
VCT Pacific Kickoff: Livestream details
You can watch VCT Pacific Kickoff on the following platforms:
English
- AfreecaTV: VALORANT_EN
- Twitch: VALORANT Pacific
- YouTube: VCT Pacific
Korean
- YouTube: VCT KR
- AfreecaTV: VALORANT공식
- Naver: Naver e스포츠
Japanese
- Twitch: VALORANT JP
- YouTube: VALORANT JP
Bahasa Indonesia
- Twitch: VALORANT ID
- YouTube: VALORANT Esports Indonesia
Thai
- AfreecaTV: VALORANT_TH
- Twitch: VALORANT TH
- YouTube: VALORANTesportsTH
Vietnamese
- YouTube: VALORANTesportsVN
Mandarin
- Twitch: VALORANT TW
- YouTube:VALORANTesportsTW
Hindi
- YouTube: VALORANTEsportsSA
You can also check out our VCT 2024 Rostermania tracker.