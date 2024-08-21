Valorant Champions Tour and Masters 2025 Format revealed

The Valorant Champions Tour 2025 (VCT 2025) format details and schedules have been officially released as the current season nears its end. The 2025 season was announced in an official YouTube video by Riot Games on the VALORANT Champions Tour channel. It outlined the upcoming events and described each tournament and a few new expansions that fans can experience.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2025 will begin with a set of Kickoff tournaments throughout multiple regions and seed teams for the Masters Bangkok 2025. The series will follow a similar trend and progress through Stage 1 and Playoffs before the Master Toronto 2025. Once the entire roster of teams has qualified after Stage 2 and Playoffs, the Champions 2025 will set the stage for an all-out international event followed by the Game Changers Championship to end the season.

This article will highlight the latest Valorant Champions Tour and Masters 2025 format.

Valorant Champions Tour and Masters 2025: Everything we know so far

VCT 2025 complete roadmap and schedule (Image via Riot Games)

Here is a quick overview of the format for VCT 2025 alongside the Masters 2025 tournaments:

Kickoffs

12 teams will participate in a double elimination format in each Kickoff competition.

The top two teams from each Kickoff will earn a spot in the Masters Bangkok 2025.

Stage 1

This event will be hosted regionally to filter the best-performing teams around the world.

The top three teams from each competition will be seeded in the Masters Toronto 2025.

Stage 2

No records will carry over from Stage 1.

These series of matches will also lead to teams qualifying for the final Playoffs.

Playoffs

This event will now feature 8 teams instead of 6.

The change was made to provide more teams the opportunity to qualify for global events.

Champions 2025

The top two teams from each regional Stage 2 Playoffs will secure a slot in the international event.

The top two teams with the most Championship Points will also earn their slot in the international event.

Four slots for each region - Americas, China, EMEA, and Pacific.

The Valorant Champions Tour 2025 will end with the Champions 2025 tournament in Paris, France. As of this writing, the publishers have not released the exact mechanics for teams ranking in Championship Points. Fans can expect to gain a detailed breakdown in the future to clarify its significance and its impact on teams qualifying for different official events.

The Premier in-game tournaments will continue to promote new talents into the Challengers circuit throughout the season.

The Game Changers Championship 2025 will take place in November at the new Riot Games arena in Berlin, Germany. The number of teams for this event is being increased from 8 to 10, to provide a larger stage and the opportunity to secure the World Champion title.

