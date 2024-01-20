Valorant Lotus Agent tier list for January 2024

Episode 8 of Valorant, released on January 10, 2024, introduced significant alterations to the existing map pool. Among these updates are substantial modifications to the Lotus map, which are expected to significantly alter gameplay dynamics as players adapt to the new layout. Whenever a map changes, the game's dynamics are influenced by how these alterations affect individual Agents, comparing their effectiveness before and after the update.

This article offers an in-depth tier list of Agents, evaluating their influence on the revamped Lotus map after patch 8.00 of Valorant.

Tier list of Valorant Agents on the Lotus map

Ranking Agent for Lotus map (Image via Tier maker / Riot Games)

Amidst swirling rumors of an upcoming Valorant Agent featuring pink smokes, it's worth noting that Valorant currently boasts a roster of 23 Agents. Iso, the latest addition, was introduced in the previous Act, signaling the conclusion of Episode 7.

This tier list aims to assess these Agents based on several key factors:

The compatibility between their abilities and the design of the Lotus map.

The level of skill required to fully utilize their capabilities.

Their reliability in team-based scenarios.

The availability of superior alternatives.

The Agents are segmented into five tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with S representing the highest tier and D the lowest.

Let's delve into our rankings, evaluating each Agent's performance within the current Valorant meta on the Lotus map.

S-tier

Omen in a Valorant cinematic (Image via Riot Games)

This tier comprises Agents who exert a dominant impact on Lotus with the presence of their abilities.

The S-tier Agents on Lotus are:

Raze

Skye

Omen

Killjoy

Viper

Raze's explosive utility proves highly effective across all Valorant maps currently in rotation. But especially on Lotus, she has become the premier duelist. Almost every piece of her kit does significant damage in areas like A Long and C Bend, making her vastly superior to other Duelists in terms of versatility in both attack and defense rounds.

Skye's standout ability, Guiding Light, is potent, blinding enemies while revealing their location. It regenerates over time, providing more flashes as the round progresses, ideal for longer rounds on Lotus. Skye can also heal teammates who took damage during the utility exchanges early in the round. Her Trailblazer ability lasts, providing ample information while clearing Lotus's new corners.

Although Omen is a Controller, he can take charge of his team's offense like a Duelist, using his Shrouded Step abilities for effective double-dive attacks on Lotus. His control over the map spaces around Lotus, from blinding attackers on the A side to holding them off with one-way smokes and utilizing verticality around 'Rubble,' is unmatched by any other Controller.

Killjoy can assert significant map control by continuously gathering information through her Turret and Alarmbot. These tools enable her to effectively hold a site on her own. Additionally, her ultimate ability, Lockdown, has the potential to create substantial space during attacks and defensive retakes single-handedly.

When Viper teams up with Killjoy, they can devastate opponents by combining her Poison Cloud with Snakebite and Nanoswarms, dealing significant damage to the site. Additionally, during attack rounds, she strategically places her wall in the A Long area of Lotus, effectively obstructing defenders' views and making it difficult for them to rotate off the site and assess attacking strategies. This makes her a formidable lurker, adding to the defenders' challenges.

A-tier

Fade in a Valorant cinematic (Image via Riot Games)

This tier includes Valorant Agents who are firmly part of the Lotus's meta and can sometimes even replace S-tier agents in a team composition.

The A-tier Agents on Lotus are:

Fade

Astra

Chamber

Breach

Yoru

Fade is currently a strong pick for competitive play, especially on Lotus. She's impactful in both attacking and defending rounds due to her Prowlers' ability to clear close and deep spaces. Her Nightfall Ultimate covers large areas to reveal and weaken opponents over time. Haunt, her signature ability, is a nuisance for opponents, revealing their location and forcing them to deal with it during the usual early-game confrontation on Lotus.

Astra is the second-best option for teams on Lotus, with professional teams occasionally opting for Astra over Omen. This choice is influenced by Astra's plug-and-play style of gameplay and her effective stalling capabilities. Astra can strategically place her Stars in pre-round and adjust their positions based on how the round unfolds. Additionally, her Gravity Well and Nova Pulse abilities dovetail effectively with other commonly used abilities on Lotus.

Chamber burst onto the Valorant scene strong but has been nerfed since, reducing his impact. However, on Lotus, he remains a powerful force in securing crucial fights. Despite his reduced global influence, Chamber still controls the map's main lanes with his Trademark ability. Mastering his role as an aggressive site anchor is challenging but can be rewarding, especially with sniper rifles.

Breach is equipped with a wide range of tools to overpower foes, making him a valuable asset for aggressive plays and map control. His abilities, including Fault Line and Rolling Thunder Ultimate, can disrupt and damage enemies, especially when combined with other damaging abilities like Raze's Paint Shells. This makes him effective in deterring enemy advances and facilitating successful attacks on sites, particularly on Lotus.

Yoru is a versatile Agent whose kit enables inventive plays, offering a substantial edge to his team. Gatecrash lineups can allow Yoru to have a constant presence on the Lotus map, poised to engage in crucial moments. His Fakeout clone can disrupt and clear Sentinel traps such as Alarmbot, Trapwire, Trademark, and Sonic Sensors. Additionally, his Blindside flash, when used in areas like A Long, A Tree, C Mound, and B Main, can significantly enhance combat effectiveness.

B-tier

Jett in a Valroant cinematic (Image via Riot Games)

This tier comprises Agents who play a significant role in the current Valorant meta but are effective only in specific areas of the Lotus map.

The B-tier Agents on Lotus are:

Neon

Sova

Cypher

Jett

KAY/O

Deadlock

Neon's impact depends on the player's mechanical skills. A well-executed performance with Neon could elevate her to A-Tier status on Lotus, as she can quickly control 'A Rubble' and stun enemies with her Relay Bolt near A Lobby. She's strong at moving through open spaces using her Fast Lane walls. However, her Ultimate ability, Overdrive, is inconsistent and limits her potential.

Sova offers a strong alternative to Fade on maps like Lotus, where key areas align with a single vantage point. His Recon Bolt arrow is especially effective due to the thin walls found on Lotus, where he can gain sight through walls and use weapons like the Odin to deal significant damage. However, he struggles to clear numerous close-quarters angles on Lotus because his drone has a short lifespan.

Cypher's Spycam and Cyber Cages are particularly effective on Lotus. With these abilities, he can effectively play a pseudo-initiator role by breaching the site and gathering crucial information. On defense rounds, Cypher can also secure some impressive eliminations using one-way cages and Trapwires. However, most Cypher setups on Lotus are relatively straightforward and can be countered easily, especially on areas like A and B sites.

Jett remains one of the top duelists in Valorant, often considered superior to Raze despite receiving significant nerfs. On Lotus, Jett combines Raze's speed when entering Spike sites with Chamber's effectiveness in picking off opponents during defense. This is made possible by her "Tailwind" ability, which allows her to swiftly maneuver in and out of combat. However, its effectiveness depends more on the player's skill with the Agent rather than the latter's inherent capabilities.

KAY/O shines as an initiator, garnering assists and dominating his role. On Lotus, KAY/O can swiftly disrupt opponents' abilities in early rounds with his ZERO/POINT knife, but effectively using his utilities demands thorough preparation. Players need to master set-play lineups to strategically deploy their abilities during attacks and manage delays on defense.

Deadlock has been considered one of Valorant's weakest agents. However, with recent buffs, she's gaining attention, particularly for her ability to anchor both C and A sites effectively. Her Barrier Mesh is excellent for locking down A Tree, and her Sonic Sensors are tough to destroy when attacking A Main. Unfortunately, Deadlock struggles on the attack because her Sonic Sensor, crucial to her role as a Sentinel, provides inconsistent information.

C-tier

Gekko's Radivores (Image via Riot Games)

This tier has Valorant Agents whose ability set isn't in line with the dynamics of the gameplay on Lotus.

The C-tier Agents on Lotus are:

Phoenix

Gekko

Brimstone

Reyna

After buffs to his Curveball flash and multiple flash zones across Lotus like A Long, A Tree, C Mound, and B Main, Phoenix's flash is difficult to dodge and can have a significant impact. However, compared to other Duelists, Phoenix cannot escape from confrontations, which is not ideal for his role.

Gekko has a special skill of reclaiming used utilities during a round. His Wingman ability can disrupt Spike dynamics on Lotus. His Dizzy flashing/recon ability is also a challenge for opponents in early skirmishes. However, Gekko's focus on reusability over raw power can lead to less effectiveness in crucial moments, as his abilities, while eye-catching, often fall short compared to those of other Agents.

Brimstone can control the pace of a round and secure post-plant situations. However, his kit is primarily designed for a one-dimensional attack strategy, focusing on swift rushes into a site, which can be easily countered. Lotus' three-site layout often leads to initially aggressive rounds in Valorant, but they can quickly turn into slow, drawn-out affairs. Brimstone's lack of regenerable smokes like Omen limits his versatility compared to other Controllers on Lotus.

Reyna's kit focuses on securing eliminations and enabling an aggressive playstyle by providing sustenance and secure repositioning. However, this approach carries risks, as Reyna cannot contribute to her team if she is outmatched in a duel. This is particularly noteworthy when choosing Agents on Lotus, where the compatibility between different Agent abilities can be crucial in winning rounds.

D-tier

Sage in a Valorant cinematic (Image via Riot Games)

The Agents in the D-tier are the worst choices in this Valorant's current meta and don't provide any value when chosen over the aforementioned options on Lotus.

The D-tier Agents on Lotus are:

Sage

Harbor

Iso

Sage is considered one of the less essential Agents in Valorant. Her wall can be countered with relative ease if not utilized in innovative ways, providing limited ability to delay opponents in later rounds. Skye outperforms Sage in terms of healing, and while the latter can heal herself, the amount is minimal at just 30 health points.

Harbor's impact on Lotus is constrained by the absence of stalling capabilities commonly seen in other controller agents. While this Valorant Agent dovetails well with Viper, his compatibility with other agents is lacking. His ultimate ability, Reckoning, is inconsistent due to its brief two-second concuss duration and the ease with which opponents can avoid its geyser strikes.

Iso's Double Tap introduces a unique gameplay element but comes with clear drawbacks. His shield can be swiftly neutralized by enemies or abilities, and its non-rechargeable nature demands strategic timing for optimal use. Moreover, the Contingency wall, despite being bulletproof, is hindered by its small size, reducing practicality. Lastly, Iso's Ultimate ability, Kill Contract, can often result in his own elimination, earning it a spot among Valorant's least-effective Ultimates.