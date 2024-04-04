With the addition of Clove to the game, players would want to know what the Valorant Icebox Agent tier list for April 2024 looks like. Given the regular balance changes shipped out by the developer, the meta is constantly shifting. Selecting the best Agents for the map can give you an edge over your opponents, so knowing which ones they are is of utmost importance.

This Valorant Icebox Agent tier list for April 2024 ranks all 24 playable characters based on their overall viability in both professional and amateur arenas. The Agents within each tier have their pros and cons, and therefore, which one you select depends on your playstyle and the team's requirements.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Valorant Icebox Agent tier list: Who are this map's best and worst Agents?

S-Tier

The Agents in this tier are the best in their class for this map. They are nearly indispensable in any standard composition, as can be seen from their pick rates at VCT Masters Madrid. Each of them can also be sustained as the only member of their class in an Icebox composition.

The Agents in the S-tier are:

Viper

Jett

Killjoy

Sova

Note that Gekko was the most-picked Initiator on Icebox in Madrid. However, given Sova's general utility and long-lasting place in the meta, this article places him in the S-tier instead of the LA-based Agent.

A-Tier

The Agents in this tier are all solid picks when used in coordination with the S-tier characters. However, they might struggle if they are the only representative of their class in an Icebox composition. For example, the Harbor-Viper combination is powerful, but Harbor alone wouldn't have nearly as much impact.

The following characters belong to this level of the Valorant Icebox Agent tier list:

Harbor

Raze

Chamber

Sage

Gekko

KAY/O

Fade

B-Tier

B-tier Agents are ones that you would barely ever see in professional games. That said, these characters can provide decent value when in the hands of experienced players in casual ranked games.

The B-tier Agents for Icebox are:

Clove

Omen

Brimstone

Neon

Reyna

Cypher

Skye

Valorant's latest Agent, Clove, presently belongs to this tier. Check out how to play Clove on Icebox.

C-Tier

The characters in this level of the Valorant Icebox Agent tier list are considered underperformers on this map. They are, however, not weak characters. When in the hands of someone who knows how to get value out of them, these Agents can be helpful.

C-tier Valoant Agents for Icebox are:

Astra

Phoenix

Yoru

Breach

D-Tier

In their present form, the Agents in this tier are useless, not only on Icebox, but also on all other maps. Neither are they good for solo carrying games, nor do they add anything meaningful to the team.

These characters are:

Deadlock

Iso

