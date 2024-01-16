Valorant Ascent Agent tier list for January 2024

Valorant's Ascent was the first map released with the launch of the full game. This map is straightforward as it has two sites, A and B, with a decently sized area in the middle. The unique feature of Ascent is that it also has two doors on each site, which can be opened or closed using a switch. These doors can also be destroyed using guns or damage-dealing abilities.

Ascent is one of the most beloved maps in Valorant and among the only maps that haven't received any changes. Due to its long existence in the game, a set number of Agents get picked a lot as they have the most impact. However, players have also been seen experimenting with selection.

This article will rank Valorant's current Agent roster in a detailed tier list for Ascent.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all Valorant Agents on a tier list for the map, Ascent

Valorant all Agents' tier list for Ascent (Image via Tiermaker)

Valorant currently has 23 Agents for players to choose from. The most recent addition to this vast roster of characters was the Duelist, ISO.

The Agents are divided into five tiers:

S-tier A-tier B-tier C-tier D-tier

S is the highest tier, whereas D is the lowest.

S tier

The S tier comprises the most ideal choices for Valorant's current meta, including the following Agents:

Jett

Killjoy

Sova

KAY/O

The Agent, Jett (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is easily the best Duelist pick for Ascent. She can effortlessly dash into the site with her Tailwind ability and create space for her teammates. She can also find a lot of impact with her Operator by getting quick first bloods on Ascent's Mid Link and Mid top. Jett's Updraft also helps her scale into both sites very easily while avoiding all the stall utility.

Killjoy is the ideal Sentinel pick for this map. She can anchor both sites very easily, but she's the strongest at B site. She can place her Nanoswarms on either lane and play from B Boathouse and buy a lot of time. Furthermore, her ultimate, Lockdown covers both sites properly and can help while retaking as well as executing on a site.

KAY/O and Sova are both highly useful in Ascent. KAY/O can find a lot of value with his ZERO/point on defense and his ultimate ability, NULL/cmd is extremely useful to execute on Ascent's A site as they are smaller. Sova is most useful on the B-site defense, where he can shoot his Recon Bolt for B Main and kill the scanned enemies by spamming through the paper-thin walls of Valorant's Ascent. He is also extremely useful for clearing out tricky corners like Logs on B site using his Own Drone.

A tier

This tier contains the list of Agents that aren't the ideal choice for Ascent but can have a lot of impact if used correctly. The Agents included here are as follows:

Omen

Brimstone

Cypher

Fade

The Agent, Omen (Image via Riot Games)

Omen and Brimstone are highly suitable Controller Agents for Ascent. Here, Omen can act like a second Duelist and aggressively teleport into the site. He can also use his Paranoia on either site to help his Duelist get an easy first kill. For example, throwing his Paranoia from A Main into A Link and Garden can help clear out the area, allowing the teammates to get the kill or at least close the door.

Brimstone's Incendiary lineups can prove extremely useful for post-plant situations, while his ultimate, Orbital Strike, can clear out the Ascent sites and take down retake abilities like Killjoy's Lockdown.

Cypher might not be as good as a Killjoy on Ascent, but can certainly be the next best Sentinel for it. Since the buff, his Trapwires are very difficult to break and can help him get easy kills on a trickier site like Ascent's B site. On top of that, his Cyber Cages can be used to create one way for both A Main and B Main.

Lastly, Fade is a great Initiator pick for a Valorant map like Ascent. Her Prowlers can clear out many close angles alongside the sneaky corners of Ascent. Fade's Haunt can also serve the same purpose as Sova's Recon Bolt, while her ultimate, Nightfall, is perfect for retaking and executing as it covers both of Ascent's sites.

B tier

The B tier includes the Agents that are difficult to navigate with on Ascent but possess great abilities that can get a high amount of value. Here are the Agents of this tier:

Phoenix

Neon

Raze

Reyna

Skye

Breach

Chamber

Astra

The Agent, Neon (Image via Riot Games)

Phoenix can be one of the easier Agents to play on Ascent, but he's difficult to get value from. You can easily use the Curveballs and Blaze to enter the site, but won't get as much space. For Neon, getting space becomes easier, but she will fall victim to most of the Sentinel's defensive abilities. However, her Relay Bolts are extremely useful to initiate fights in a smaller map like Ascent.

With Raze, the problem isn't scaling into the site; rather, it's the skill required to do it. She can enter Ascent's site easily, but due to sharp turns on the map, Blast Packing her way in becomes that much more difficult. Reyna, on the other hand, cannot offer any space into a site. However, her Leer is great for clearing out corners and the overheal streak can practically set her up to win rounds. This makes her one of the most picked Valorant Agents in casual ranked matches.

Skye and Breach are never really considered for Valorant's Ascent but can have their own uses. Like Sova's Owl Drone, Skye can use her Trailblazer to clear out tricky corners like B-site's Logs or A-site's Wine. She can also use Blinding Light instantly to get information about enemies' location. Breach can use Aftershock very easily on the narrow entry paths of Ascent to stall for time. His Rolling Thunder covers both sites, which can lead to a proper retake or execute.

The only reason Astra is low on this list is that her abilities take a long time to replenish. Her ultimate, Cosmic Divide, is most useful for Ascent and has been very successful on Ascent for entering sites. With Chamber, holding on a defensive map like Ascent becomes a tall task. While his abilities can be used aggressively, they can be shut down just as easily. His biggest way to have an impact on this map is by using Rendezvous in proper spots and using an Operator skillfully.

C tier

This tier contains the Agents unsuitable for Ascent by any means. They are:

Sage

Deadlock

Harbor

Viper

Yoru

Gekko

The Agent, Deadlock (Image via Riot Games)

Sage is one of the weakest Sentinels in Valorant's current meta. The only ability that can get some value on Ascent is her slow orbs. The same goes for Deadlock, where her Sonic Sensor can find some value if placed correctly—like near the drop-off point from lane into B-site. Her GravNet can also be useful to both get information and first bloods.

Harbor and Viper feel considerably useless as Controllers on Ascent majorly due to the fact that they don't have smokes of their own and can only offer their smoke walls to enter. However, their ultimates can be used to hold down both sites.

Yoru has some of the coolest abilities in Valorant but are very difficult to find value with. While he may be able to sneakily enter into Ascent's sites, this doesn't help get space for his team and is very predictable. Gekko is also a bad pick for Ascent, as the map has certain indoor areas where enemies can hide from his Dizzy flash. While his Wingman can be used to plant on Ascent's A-site easily, the same can't be said for the B-site.

D tier

Agents that should definitely not be picked in any map of Valorant, including Ascent in their current state, belong in this tier. The list includes the following Agents:

ISO

The Agent, ISO (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's latest Duelist ISO is one of the hardest Agents to justify picking for any team composition. His only useful ability is the Undercut, while the ultimate ability, Kill Contract, can only find value if it can capture the site anchoring Sentinel Agent.

For more lists and guides, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.