Valorant Abyss Agent tier list for June 2024

Valorant's Abyss will be released on June 11, 2024. The map has some interesting dynamics and unique features where players can quite literally fall off the map to their death. The map has an elongated mid-section perfect for defensive Operator plays as well as plant sites that are relatively wide and mostly without a roof covering them up.

It goes without saying that picking the right set of Agents for Abyss is crucial. Valorant has 24 Agents available to choose from. Let us take a look at the Valorant Abyss Agent tier list to determine the Agents that work best with the map and those that don't quite make the cut.

Valorant Abyss Agent tier list: From best to worst

The Valorant Abyss Agent tier list consists of five tiers starting from the S tier all the way down to the D tier. The former consists of the best Agents to play with on the map while the latter has some of the least favorable options.

The Agents are rated based on the advantage their abilities provide, their overall in a team setting.

S tier

Gekko is a great Initiator for Abyss in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The S tier consists of some of the best characters in this Agent tier list. These Agents have interesting movement abilities that are vital on a map like Abyss. Duelists like Jett and Raze are some of the best options and so are Initiators such as Gekko who can help secure plants and defuses over slippery terrain.

Jett

Raze

Gekko

Sova

Astra

Breach

Harbor

A tier

Going one step down to the A tier, we can find optimal replacements for the S-tier agents. Agents like Viper can replace Harbor fairly well, but after Viper was nerfed in patch 8.08, her smokes last for a shorter duration making Harbor the better choice.

Similarly, while Omen's smokes have less range, his movement abilities make him an interesting choice.

Viper

Neon

Killjoy

Kay/O

Omen

Skye

B tier

The B tier Agents may not be the most helpful on the map. While it all ultimately comes down to how they are used, their overall kits aren't as viable as those of the upper-tier Agents.

However, this does not mean they're completely unworkable, and these characters can still be effective in the right hands. The only two Agents in this tier can replace their A-tier counterparts.

Yoru

Clove

C tier

There are several Agents on the Valorant Abyss Agent tier list that are not optimal for the map. For instance, most of Fade's kit is very limited. Her Haunt is easy to spot and break and her Prowlers don't cover nearly enough distance for a map the size of Abyss.

These Agents are a rough choice on the map and should be avoided when possible.

Fade

Deadlock

Sage

D tier

It's best to avoid picking Iso for Abyss (Image via Riot Games)

The D tier is where some of the least effective Agents can be found. These Agents don't have a lot of movement quirks to provide if any, do not have great stopping capabilities, and do not work well with range given the size of the map.

Pheonix

Iso

Brimstone

Chamber

Reyna

Team composition

These were all the Agents arranged in a tier list for Abyss. Apart from picking a good Agent, you'll need to have an effective team composition to get the most out of the map. Usually, a double Controller setup is advisable, with Viper or Harbor involved.

This way, one player could be on an Omen or Clove and help with quick smokes at range and the other could cover up a larger area on a plant site while attacking. Conversely, on defense, each of the Controller players could split up and be present on one site each.

To further help improve the team composition, a powerful Initiator such as Gekko is advisable. Gekko's Wingman can jump over gaps and successfully plant the Spike, and his Dizzy can blind anyone in sight over a vast area.

Similarly, Sova provides great value by scanning out opponents in the distance, using his Owl Drone to clear out OP users, and also with Shock Bolts to help destroy Sentinel utilities such as Cypher Trap Wires or KJ Alarm Bots. He is hence placed high on the Agent tier list.

Finally, only having one Sentinel and one Duelist is a good idea. The Duelist could be Raze or Jett since the two have brilliant movement abilities. Even Yoru is an good choice as long as the Gatecrash doesn't cause Yoru to fall down the map somehow.

For Sentinels, perhaps Cypher and Killjoy are some of the best choices in accordance with the Agent tier list mentioned above.