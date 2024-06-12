The Valorant Haven agent tier list is a must-know for players. Valorant’s Haven has been in the game since beta and is currently in the competitive map pool. It is one of only two maps in Valorant, the other being Lotus, where there are three bomb sites. This makes the map difficult to maneuver around and makes a few Agents dominant.

Vyse will be released in Valorant with Episode 9 Act 2, and being a Sentinel will have an impact on the meta of Haven. Here is a detailed tier list of which Agents are the best and which are the worst on Haven in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Valorant Haven Agent tier list: From best to worst

Before we jump into the tier list it should be noted that the Agent tier list is based on the current meta which may change with the change of season or updates. The tier list will include five categories: S-tier to D-tier, S being the best and D being the worst.

Here is a table for the Valorant Haven Agent tier list:

Tier Agent(s) S Omen, Jett, Sova, Breach, Killjoy, Cypher A Neon, Astra, KAY/O B Brimstone, Clove, Fade, Gekko, Phoenix

C Reyna, Skye, Chamber, Sage, Viper, Harbor, Iso, Yoru, Vyse, Raze D Deadlock

S-tier Agents in the Valorant Haven Agent tier list

The S-tier includes the best Agents on the map Haven. These Agents dominate on the map and can be a part of any team composition.

Omen

Omen in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Omen is, by far, the best Controller on Haven. His cross-map smokes are extremely useful, seeing that rotations on this map are very slow. There are also very useful and easy-to-learn paths for his paranoia that are irreplaceable during executes and retakes. Moreover, multiple boxes and elevated platforms make for some interesting plays with his Shrouded Step.

Jett

Jett in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is still very viable on Haven. Even with Neon so popular in the meta, Jett remains in the S-tier simply because of the dominance of Operators. She can take control of A Main or C Long all by herself and allow her team to stack other sites.

Sova

Sova in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sova has always been the Initiator of choice on Haven. His Recon Dart and Owl Drone are perfect for early information, that helps the team decide on site hits and rotations.

Breach

Breach in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

With Neon on the rise, Breach is slowly creeping into the meta because of their synergy. His Fault Line and Flashpoint pair very well with Neon’s High Gear, and can take early map control. Due to these reasons, the Initiator is a S-tier Agent in the Valorant Haven agent tier list.

Killjoy

Killjoy in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Since Haven is a three-site map, Sentinels are dominant, especially Killjoy. She can keep an eye on two places at once, for example, C Site and Garage, with her Turret and Alarmbot, which lets others on her team pair up. Moreover, Haven is a playground for lurkers like Killjoy and Cypher.

Cypher

Cypher in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Similar to Killjoy, Cypher’s Trapwires and Spycam are invaluable to a team. Previously, Killjoy dominated the Haven meta, however, with the rise of Neon, Cypher has become one of the best counter picks. This makes him an S-tier Agent on the Valorant Haven agent tier list.

A-tier Agents in the Valorant Haven Agent tier list

The A-tier includes those Agents that are good alternatives to the S-tier ones, depending on your personal preference and playstyle.

Neon

Neon in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Neon's buffs to High Gear have made her a lot more effective than before. While she is not the go to Duelist for Haven, she can be quite the nuisance to deal with on Haven. Neon's High Gear combined with a Relay Bolt and a Fast Lane can create space for the teammates instantly.

On a huge map like Haven, she is also very effective when it comes to rotating from one site to the other. Neon's increase in pick rate for Haven can not only be seen in casual games but also the high tier official matches.

Astra

Astra in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Astra has been struggling to make her way back to the top of pick rates ever since the nerfs. The developers took note of this and gave her one of the stars back. Being back to her original five stars has brought Astra back into the meta. Being able to use her smokes from any part of the makes her extremely viable for a large map like Haven.

On top of this, she can be that secondary Sentinel or Initiator when needed. Astra is also very strong in post-plant scenarios and could certainly make things difficult for the opposition.

KAY/O

KAY/O in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

KAY/O gets outshined by Sova and Breach on Haven. But with the dominance of the Sentinel class, KAY/O will always be at the top of the rankings. He deserves a spot in the A-tier of the Valorant Haven Agent tier list.

B-tier Agents in the Valorant Haven Agent tier list

B-tier consists of those Agents that are comfort picks. You should only use them if you are uncomfortable with the S or A-tier Agents.

Brimstone

Brimstone in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This Controller can be made useful with very specific team compositions. He has the potential to make an impact, like his Brimstone’s Incendiary lineups, but you will get very few opportunities to do so. This makes this Controller a B-tier Agent on the Valorant Haven agent tier list.

Clove

Clove in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Clove might not be the first choice for a Controller Agent in Haven but they can be somewhat effective. Their abilities are easy to use and the regenerating smokes can aid the team the entirety of a round. The most problematic part of using Clove on Haven is that they have a certain range (much like Brimstone) and can't smoke for teammates in distant places. To resolve this issue and have a proper impact, they will need to play with a second Controller Agent.

Fade

Fade in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Fade can have very specific use cases, for example in combination with Raze. Otherwise, she gets outshined by Sova in almost every aspect. Due to this, she made it on the B-tier of the Valorant Haven agent tier list.

Gekko

Gekko in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Gekko is currently one of the strongest Initiator Agents in Valorant. His abilities can be picked up almost instantly and are very easy to use. Despite this, Gekko does not find that much value in Haven. This is due mainly to the larger size of the sites and the long narrow pathways that deny him the opportunity to blind enemies and even pick up his abilities. He does not justify his existence on a team composition over other Initiator Agents in Haven. While overall a good Agent, Gekko finds himself on the B-tier of the Valorant Haven agent tier list.

Phoenix

Phoenix in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Haven was once the ultimate playground for Phoenix. His Curveballs would find massive value in Garage and Blaze Wall could help enter the C-Site or the A-Site. However, as the game evolved, Phoenix had a tough time keeping up with other Agents. He can still be somewhat viable on Haven but the sluggish mobility puts him among the worst Duelists to use for the map.

C-tier Agents in the Valorant Haven Agent tier list

The C-tier includes those Agents that were once meta, but with the shifting meta, they are no longer the powerhouse that they used to be.

Reyna

Reyna in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna’s kit feels very selfish. She is very difficult to incorporate in a team where she brings value. You can try her out if you are an excellent aimer, but there will be better options for your team.

Skye

Skye in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Skye lost her spot in the Haven meta after she lost her rechargeable flashes. She is still useable, but Breach is much more valuable.

Chamber

Chamber in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Chamber lacks the utility needed by a Sentinel to be good on Haven. This very reason alone makes him a C-tier Agent on the Valorant Haven Agent tier list.

Sage

Sage in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Among all the Sentinel Agents in Valorant, Sage has suffered a lot when it comes to her pick rate. This is because enemies can just quickly overcome her abilities. Haven is no such exception. The most Sage can do on the map is use her Barrier Orb on the B-Site or use it diagonally to block off C Short (Garage). Her ultimate, Resurrection can find some value but it depends on the situation. Due to this, she is an C-tier Agent on the Valorant Haven agent tier list.

Viper

Viper in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Viper is a very tricky Agent to get value out of in Haven. She cannot be the sole Controller Agent by any means for the team. Her Toxic Screen is most useful for conditioning enemies to reclear angles or look out for lurks. If paired with a second Controller Agent, Viper can act as a pseudo-Sentinel on Haven.

VCT has also seen a few teams experiment effectively with Viper on Haven. However, Viper is rarely seen on the map and is used as more of a curveball by most players.

Harbor

Harbor in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Harbor suffers from the same problem that Viper does. The lack of a proper smoke ability restricts the Agent from being fully effective on Haven. While Harbor's wall can be curved to block off entry points, it is still not enough. This, he also has to be paired with another Controller Agent in the team composition to find the impact on Haven.

Iso

Iso in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Iso is the latest Duelist Agent that was released in Valorant. Much like Reyna, Iso's abilities rely heavily on winning duels. Although unlike her, he can contribute a little towards team play. Iso suffers on Haven majorly because of his inability to create space quickly.

If Iso doesn't get any kills in a round, he is almost instantly a liability. However, recently teams like Fnatic have started using Iso on Haven with Yoru to aid him and found a decent amount of success.

Yoru

Yoru in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Yoru can be an awkward Agent to use on Haven. While his Gatecrash can get him into sites instantly, it doesn't guarantee space for his team. On top of that, the Gatecrash can also be broken and will require new spots to stay at almost every round to be as effective. However, Yoru's Blindside can contribute significantly towards team play and getting the first blood. This makes him a C-tier Agent on the Valorant Haven agent tier list.

Vyse

Vyse in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Vyse is the latest Sentinel Agent in Valorant. Her abilities are unique and aims to help her anchor sites by herself. Unfortunately, that is not the case for Haven. Her Razorvine can slow down enemies and damage them but can be overcome quite easily. Given the many long routes and multiple pathways, Vyse's abilities have a difficult time holding any area on defense. The only ability that can constantly find value for her on Haven is the Arc Rose.

Raze

Raze in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is one of the highest-picked Duelist Agents in many events. However, Haven is the one map where she doesn't find as much value. This is due to the map's layout which makes her Blast Pack traversal very awkward. There aren't many spots that Raze can properly Blast Pack onto and that is especially true after the recent nerfs that slow her speed.

D-tier Agents in the Valorant Haven Agent tier list

These are the absolute worst Agents on Haven.

Deadlock

Deadlock in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The fact that enemies can easily bypass her Sonic Sensors by shift-walking, renders her pretty much useless as a Sentinel. For this reason, she belongs to the last tier of the Valorant Haven agent tier list.

This was everything you needed to know about the Valorant Haven agent tier list. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Valorant.

