EDward Gaming wins Valorant Champions 2024

EDward Gaming took down Team Heretics in a series that went all the way to the final map to be declared the winner of Valorant Champions 2024. The Grand Final of this year's culminating VCT match was played at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, South Korea, and ended 3-2 in favor of the Chinese team. It was a hard-fought series, with both teams being on each other's heels throughout.

This article covers the highlights of the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final, where EDward Gaming came out on top, to be declared the 2024 world champion.

Highlights from the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final as EDward Gaming takes home the trophy

EDward Gaming banned Ascent and Icebox and chose Haven to be the starting point of the series. Team Heretics dominated the map despite a star performance from Kangkang. Turkish youngster RieNs was the star of the match, ending the map with a 17/10/6 score. TH won Haven 13-6.

Sunset, Heretics' first pick, has been a dominant arena for them throughout the season. However, it was an EDG show from start to end, as the Valorant Champions 2024 winners went 11-1 in the first half, and closed out the map 13-4, thereby, tying up the series 1-1. With 22 kills to his name, Kangkang was miles ahead of every other player on the server.

The next map in the Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final series was Lotus. The first half ended 6-6 despite TH looking more comfortable. However, a clutch by S1Mon against Benjyfishy and MiniBoo in round 20 set sail to EDG's 13-9 win on this map. CHICHOO was the star of Lotus, with 27 kills to his name.

Bind was the closest map in the series, ending 13-11 in favor of Team Heretics. The last round was one of the most epic moments in Valorant esports history. Kangkang got an Ace in the final round of regulation but EDG lost the round—and consequently the map—to the spike timer.

The final map of the series was Valorant's newest map Abyss. EDG had a dominant 11-4 lead, but Team Heretics appeared to be closing in, bringing the map to a two-round difference by the end of Round 20. However, a powerful thrifty performance from Kangkang, the man himself, got EDward Gaming to the match and series point, from where they did not look back.

EDward Gaming is the first and only Chinese team to have won an international VCT event. This was their sixth international appearance and their first victory.

You can read more about the contender's journey ahead of the EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics Valorant Champions 2024 Grand Final.

