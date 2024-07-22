Valorant Champions 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

Valorant Champions 2024 is set to start on August 1, 2024, and the expectations are off the charts for the most prestigious VCT tournament of the year. Many fans and analysts have stated that this tournament has the potential to be the best Champions ever considering the strength and quality of all the teams present in the event.

The following section will dive into all the details you need to know about Champions 2024 such as the teams, livestream details, schedule, and more.

Valorant Champions 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Expand Tweet

Trending

Format

Valorant Champions 2024 will follow a similar format to its predecessor. The Group Stage has been divided into four groups following a GSL format. All matches in the Group Stage are best-of-threes and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs Stage.

The Playoffs Stage is a double-elimination bracket where all matches except the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Finals are best-of-threes. The Lower Bracket Final and Grand Finals are best-of-fives.

Teams

16 teams will be present at Valorant Champions 2024. You can find all the teams listed below:

Leviatán

Fnatic

Gen.G

EDward Gaming

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

DRX

FunPlus Phoenix

KRÜ Esports

Team Heretics

Paper Rex

Trace Esports

Sentinels

FUT Esports

Talon Esports

Bilibili Gaming

Venue

All matches except the Lower Bracket Semifinal, Upper Bracket Final, Lower Bracket Final, and the Grand Final will be held in the COEX Artium located in Seoul. The aforementioned matches will take place in the INSPIRE Arena situated in Incheon.

Prize pool

A total prize pool of $2,250,000 will be split among the 16 teams at Champions 2024. The prize pool is identical to the previous edition of Champions held in 2023. You can find the complete breakdown of the Champions 2024 prize pool below:

Place $USD Participants 1st $1,000,000 2nd $400,000 3rd $250,000 4th $130,000 Sentinels 5th-6th $85,000 DRX

Fnatic 7th-8th $50,000 Trace Esports

G2 Esports 9th-12th $30,000 Gen.G Esports

KRU Esports

Team Vitality

Paper Rex 13th-16th $20,000 FunPlus Phoenix

Bilibili Gaming

Talon Esports

FUT Esports

Valorant Champions 2024: Group Stage schedule, results and tables

Expand Tweet

Note: The schedule for the Playoffs will be updated upon the conclusion of the Group Stage.

Valorant Champions 2024 will start from August 1, 2024. Listed below are the four groups, and the full schedule of the Group Stage in Champions 2024:

Group A

Group A Position Team Record Round record

Round Differential 1 DRX (Q) 2-0 54-42 +12 2 Fnatic (Q)

2-1 80-66

+14

3 KRÜ Esports (E)

1-2 78-78 0 4 Bilibili Gaming (E)

0-2 26-52 -26

Opening Matches (August 2, 2024)

Fnatic vs Bilibili Gaming (2-0): Bind (13-9); Lotus (13-4)

Bind (13-9); Lotus (13-4) DRX vs KRÜ Esports (2-1): Haven (2-13); Abyss (13-6); Bind (13-6)

Qualification Match (August 6, 2024)

Fnatic vs DRX (0-2): Abyss (11-13); Lotus (6-13)

Elimination Match (August 8, 2024)

Bilibili Gaming vs KRÜ Esports (0-2): Lotus (9-13); Icebox (4-13)

Decider Match (August 10, 2024)

Fnatic vs KRÜ Esports (1-2): Sunset (11-13); Haven (13-9); Lotus (13-5)

Group B

Group B Position Team Record Round record Round Differential 1 Team Heretics (Q) 2-0 75-72 +3 2 Sentinels (Q)

2-1 67-54 +13 3 Gen.G (E) 1-2 75-78 -3 4 FunPlus Phoenix (E) 0-2 51-64 -13

Opening Matches (August 1, 2024)

Gen.G vs Sentinels (2-0): Haven (13-8); Ascent (13-7)

Haven (13-8); Ascent (13-7) Team Heretics vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-1): Abyss (14-12); Bind (9-13); Lotus (15-13)

Qualification Match (August 6, 2024)

Gen.G vs Team Heretics (1-2): Abyss (13-11); Lotus (11-13); Bind (10-13)

Elimination Match (August 8, 2024)

Sentinels vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-0): Bind (13-8); Lotus (13-5)

Decider Match (August 10, 2024)

Gen.G vs Sentinels (0-2): Lotus (9-13); Icebox (6-13)

Group C

Group C Position Team Record Round record

Round Differential 1 Trace Esports (Q) 2-0 70-61 +9 2 Leviatán (Q)

2-1 81-70 +11

3 Team Vitality (E) 1-2 75-76 -1 4 Talon Esports (E) 0-2 33-52 -19

Opening Matches (August 3, 2024)

Leviatán vs Talon Esports (2-0): Bind (13-11); Ascent (13-8)

Bind (13-11); Ascent (13-8) Team Vitality vs Trace Esports (1-2): Ascent (13-15); Sunset (13-7); Bind (7-13)

Qualification Match (August 7, 2024)

Leviatán vs Trace Esports (1-2): Bind (10-13); Sunset (13-9); Ascent (5-13)

Elimination Match (August 9, 2024)

Talon Esports vs Team Vitality (0-2): Lotus (6-13); Sunset (8-13)

Decider Match (August 11, 2024)

Leviatán vs Team Vitality (2-0): Icebox (14-12); Sunset (13-4)

Group D

Group D Position Team Record Round record Round Differential 1 G2 Esports (Q) 2-0 60-52 +8 2 EDward Gaming (Q) 2-1 90-78 +12 3 Paper Rex (E) 1-2 68-72 -4 4 FUT Esports (E)

0-2 36-52 -16

Opening Matches (August 4, 2024)

G2 Esports vs Paper Rex (2-0): Icebox (13-8); Lotus (13-9)

Icebox (13-8); Lotus (13-9) EDward Gaming vs FUT Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-9); Bind (13-10)

Qualification Match (August 7, 2024)

G2 Esports vs EDward Gaming (2-1): Icebox (8-13); Haven (13-11); Bind (13-11)

Elimination Match (August 9, 2024)

Paper Rex vs FUT Esports (2-0): Sunset (13-11); Bind (13-6)

Decider Match (August 11, 2024)

EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex (2-1): Icebox (3-13); Sunset (13-8); Lotus (13-4)

Valorant Champions 2024: Playoffs Stage schedule, results

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (August 14, 2024)

DRX vs Sentinels (0-2): Sunset (13-15); Haven (8-13)

Sunset (13-15); Haven (8-13) Trace Esports vs EDward Gaming (0-2): Bind (7-13); Sunset (10-13)

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (August 15, 2024)

G2 Esports vs Leviatán (0-2): Icebox (14-16); Abyss (5-13)

Icebox (14-16); Abyss (5-13) Team Heretics vs Fnatic (2-0): Lotus (13-3); Abyss (14-12)

Lower Bracket Round One (August 16, 2024)

DRX vs Trace Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-3); Abyss (13-5)

Lotus (13-3); Abyss (13-5) G2 Esports vs Fnatic (0-2): Haven (3-13); Bind (11-13)

Upper Bracket Semifinals (August 17, 2024)

Sentinels vs EDward Gaming (1-2): Haven (13-9); Lotus (9-13); Sunset (6-13)

Haven (13-9); Lotus (9-13); Sunset (6-13) Leviatán vs Team Heretics (2-0): Icebox (15-13); Lotus (13-10)

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (August 18, 2024)

Team Heretics vs DRX (2-1): Abyss (5-13); Sunset (13-5); Icebox (13-10)

Abyss (5-13); Sunset (13-5); Icebox (13-10) Sentinels vs Fnatic (2-1): Sunset (13-11); Bind (9-13); Lotus (13-6)

Upper Bracket Finals (August 23, 2024)

EDward Gaming vs Leviatán (2-1): Icebox (14-16); Lotus (13-4); Abyss (13-11)

Lower Bracket Semifinals (August 23, 2024)

Team Heretics vs Sentinels (2-1): Haven (8-13); Icebox (13-9); Abyss (13-7)

Lower Bracket Finals (August 24, 2024)

Leviatán vs Team Heretics (1-3): Icebox (7-13); Sunset (13-15); Abyss (13-9); Lotus (3-13)

Grand Finals (August 25, 2024)

EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics - 1:00 am PT/ 4:00 am ET, 10:00 am CEST, 1:30 pm IST

Where to watch Valorant Champions 2024: Livestream details

You can watch Valorant Champions 2024 live on the official Valorant Twitch channel and the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube channel. You can find the links to these channels listed below:

Plenty of co-streamers are likely to be announced in the coming weeks. These streamers will host watch parties that provide a different viewing experience for the audience.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates on Valorant Champions 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback