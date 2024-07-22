Valorant Champions 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

Valorant Champions 2024 is set to start on August 1, 2024, and the expectations are off the charts for the most prestigious VCT tournament of the year. Many fans and analysts have stated that this tournament has the potential to be the best Champions ever considering the strength and quality of all the teams present in the event.
The following section will dive into all the details you need to know about Champions 2024 such as the teams, livestream details, schedule, and more.
Valorant Champions 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
Valorant Champions 2024 will follow a similar format to its predecessor. The Group Stage has been divided into four groups following a GSL format. All matches in the Group Stage are best-of-threes and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs Stage.
The Playoffs Stage is a double-elimination bracket where all matches except the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Finals are best-of-threes. The Lower Bracket Final and Grand Finals are best-of-fives.
Teams
16 teams will be present at Valorant Champions 2024. You can find all the teams listed below:
- Leviatán
- Fnatic
- Gen.G
- EDward Gaming
- G2 Esports
- Team Vitality
- DRX
- FunPlus Phoenix
- KRÜ Esports
- Team Heretics
- Paper Rex
- Trace Esports
- Sentinels
- FUT Esports
- Talon Esports
- Bilibili Gaming
Venue
All matches except the Lower Bracket Semifinal, Upper Bracket Final, Lower Bracket Final, and the Grand Final will be held in the COEX Artium located in Seoul. The aforementioned matches will take place in the INSPIRE Arena situated in Incheon.
Prize pool
A total prize pool of $2,250,000 will be split among the 16 teams at Champions 2024. The prize pool is identical to the previous edition of Champions held in 2023. You can find the complete breakdown of the Champions 2024 prize pool below:
Valorant Champions 2024: Group Stage schedule, results and tables
Note: The schedule for the Playoffs will be updated upon the conclusion of the Group Stage.
Valorant Champions 2024 will start from August 1, 2024. Listed below are the four groups, and the full schedule of the Group Stage in Champions 2024:
Group A
Opening Matches (August 2, 2024)
- Fnatic vs Bilibili Gaming (2-0): Bind (13-9); Lotus (13-4)
- DRX vs KRÜ Esports (2-1): Haven (2-13); Abyss (13-6); Bind (13-6)
Qualification Match (August 6, 2024)
- Fnatic vs DRX (0-2): Abyss (11-13); Lotus (6-13)
Elimination Match (August 8, 2024)
- Bilibili Gaming vs KRÜ Esports (0-2): Lotus (9-13); Icebox (4-13)
Decider Match (August 10, 2024)
- Fnatic vs KRÜ Esports (1-2): Sunset (11-13); Haven (13-9); Lotus (13-5)
Group B
Opening Matches (August 1, 2024)
- Gen.G vs Sentinels (2-0): Haven (13-8); Ascent (13-7)
- Team Heretics vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-1): Abyss (14-12); Bind (9-13); Lotus (15-13)
Qualification Match (August 6, 2024)
- Gen.G vs Team Heretics (1-2): Abyss (13-11); Lotus (11-13); Bind (10-13)
Elimination Match (August 8, 2024)
- Sentinels vs FunPlus Phoenix (2-0): Bind (13-8); Lotus (13-5)
Decider Match (August 10, 2024)
- Gen.G vs Sentinels (0-2): Lotus (9-13); Icebox (6-13)
Group C
Opening Matches (August 3, 2024)
- Leviatán vs Talon Esports (2-0): Bind (13-11); Ascent (13-8)
- Team Vitality vs Trace Esports (1-2): Ascent (13-15); Sunset (13-7); Bind (7-13)
Qualification Match (August 7, 2024)
- Leviatán vs Trace Esports (1-2): Bind (10-13); Sunset (13-9); Ascent (5-13)
Elimination Match (August 9, 2024)
- Talon Esports vs Team Vitality (0-2): Lotus (6-13); Sunset (8-13)
Decider Match (August 11, 2024)
- Leviatán vs Team Vitality (2-0): Icebox (14-12); Sunset (13-4)
Group D
Opening Matches (August 4, 2024)
- G2 Esports vs Paper Rex (2-0): Icebox (13-8); Lotus (13-9)
- EDward Gaming vs FUT Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-9); Bind (13-10)
Qualification Match (August 7, 2024)
- G2 Esports vs EDward Gaming (2-1): Icebox (8-13); Haven (13-11); Bind (13-11)
Elimination Match (August 9, 2024)
- Paper Rex vs FUT Esports (2-0): Sunset (13-11); Bind (13-6)
Decider Match (August 11, 2024)
- EDward Gaming vs Paper Rex (2-1): Icebox (3-13); Sunset (13-8); Lotus (13-4)
Valorant Champions 2024: Playoffs Stage schedule, results
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (August 14, 2024)
- DRX vs Sentinels (0-2): Sunset (13-15); Haven (8-13)
- Trace Esports vs EDward Gaming (0-2): Bind (7-13); Sunset (10-13)
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (August 15, 2024)
- G2 Esports vs Leviatán (0-2): Icebox (14-16); Abyss (5-13)
- Team Heretics vs Fnatic (2-0): Lotus (13-3); Abyss (14-12)
Lower Bracket Round One (August 16, 2024)
- DRX vs Trace Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-3); Abyss (13-5)
- G2 Esports vs Fnatic (0-2): Haven (3-13); Bind (11-13)
Upper Bracket Semifinals (August 17, 2024)
- Sentinels vs EDward Gaming (1-2): Haven (13-9); Lotus (9-13); Sunset (6-13)
- Leviatán vs Team Heretics (2-0): Icebox (15-13); Lotus (13-10)
Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (August 18, 2024)
- Team Heretics vs DRX (2-1): Abyss (5-13); Sunset (13-5); Icebox (13-10)
- Sentinels vs Fnatic (2-1): Sunset (13-11); Bind (9-13); Lotus (13-6)
Upper Bracket Finals (August 23, 2024)
- EDward Gaming vs Leviatán (2-1): Icebox (14-16); Lotus (13-4); Abyss (13-11)
Lower Bracket Semifinals (August 23, 2024)
- Team Heretics vs Sentinels (2-1): Haven (8-13); Icebox (13-9); Abyss (13-7)
Lower Bracket Finals (August 24, 2024)
- Leviatán vs Team Heretics (1-3): Icebox (7-13); Sunset (13-15); Abyss (13-9); Lotus (3-13)
Grand Finals (August 25, 2024)
- EDward Gaming vs Team Heretics - 1:00 am PT/ 4:00 am ET, 10:00 am CEST, 1:30 pm IST
Where to watch Valorant Champions 2024: Livestream details
You can watch Valorant Champions 2024 live on the official Valorant Twitch channel and the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube channel. You can find the links to these channels listed below:
Plenty of co-streamers are likely to be announced in the coming weeks. These streamers will host watch parties that provide a different viewing experience for the audience.